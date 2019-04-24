Cyber Security First Step for Industrial IoT

Greetings. This is Aki Hitotsuyanagi from ICS Security Response Group.

Today, I would like to introduce to you our new document, “Cyber Security First Step for Introducing IIoT to the Factory -Security Guide for Businesses Implementing IIoT-“.

The original Japanese version of this document was released August 2018 and has been receiving favorable reviews.

IIoT, or Industrial Internet of Things refers to use of IoT in industrial sectors.

For example, using smart sensors, actuators, and other devices communicating with each other and/or with networked computer system with industrial application.



The purpose of this document is to provide basic guide to cyber security for introducing IoT devices to a factory.

Audience of this document are business owners, factory managers, system administrators, and factory engineers.

You may find this 25 page document useful in following cases:

When introducing new IoT devices to your factory

When constructing system with inter-factory connection

The document is available at the following webpage:

Cyber Security First Step for Introducing IIoT to the Factory

-Security Guide for Businesses Implementing IIoT-

https://www.jpcert.or.jp/english/pub/sr/ICS-Security1stStep.html