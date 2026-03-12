Rust has been gaining attention in recent years as a language expected to replace C and C++, due to its memory safety and high performance. While Rust continues to be adopted as a programming language, malware developed using Rust (hereinafter referred to as "Rust malware"), such as Rust variants of SysJoker and the BlackCat ransomware, has also been increasing in recent years. However, knowledge of reverse engineering techniques for Rust malware is still insufficient compared to classical reverse engineering techniques for C/C++ malware. For this reason, JPCERT/CC has published the "Study of Binaries Created with Rust through Reverse Engineering", which summarizes the results of verifications conducted on the reverse engineering of binaries created with Rust (hereinafter referred to as "Rust binaries").

Study of Binaries Created with Rust through Reverse Engineering

This article provides an overview of the report.

Contents of the Report

This report summarizes the results of studies and verifications conducted by selecting study items related to reverse engineering of Rust binaries. For detailed study items, please refer to Appendix A. The versions of the tools used in this study are listed below. In addition, the binaries were compiled using a Windows MSVC environment during the study and verification.

cargo: 1.82.0 rustc: 1.82.0 IDA Pro v8.3.230608

Usage Scenarios

Since each study item in this report is independent, readers can refer only to items of interest rather than reading the entire report from start to finish. Some study items include sample programs. Therefore, it is recommended to first review the items of interest, then compile the sample programs and examine the Rust binaries alongside the report.

Conclusion

Rust is a language that is rapidly gaining adoption, and since it is considered relatively difficult to reverse engineer, its abuse by attackers is expected to increase. We hope that this report will be of some help in the reverse engineering of Rust malware. If you find any issues or have comments regarding the content, we welcome your feedback.

Tomoya Kamei

(This document was machine-translated and manually reviewed.)

Appendix A: Study Items