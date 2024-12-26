Continuing from the previous article, Part 2 covers another case of a watering hole attack. This time, we will look at the case of a media-related website exploited in 2023.

Flow of the attack

Figure 1 shows the flow of the watering hole attack. When someone accesses the tampered website, an LZH file is downloaded, and when they execute the LNK file in the LZH file, their PC becomes infected with malware.

Figure 1: Flow of the attack

The infected website had JavaScript embedded in it, as shown in Figure 3, and the malware is downloaded to users who login to the website with a specific account (Basic authentication).

Figure 2: Malicious code embedded in the tampered website (1)

The webpage that starts the download of the malware displays a message, as shown in Figure 3, indicating that the site is undergoing maintenance, and the LZH file is downloaded automatically. In addition, in case the user cannot extract the LZH file, a link to download the legitimate decompression software Lhaplus is included in the webpage.

Figure 3: Malicious code embedded in the tampered website (2)

Malware used in the attack

The malware downloaded by this attack is contained in an LNK file, as shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Flow of malware infection

As shown in Figure 5, inside the LNK file there is a ZIP file containing the actual malware and a VBS file for extracting it, which are Base64-encoded and extracted when the LNK file is executed.

Figure 5: Malicious code contained in the LNK file

The ZIP file contains the legitimate file iusb3mon.exe and two DLLs. iusb3mon.dll is loaded into the legitimate file iusb3mon.exe, but as shown in Figure 6, a session called newimp is added, and the actual malware dmiapi32.dll (malware name: SQRoot) is loaded in that session.

Figure 6: The newimp section added to iusb3mon.dll

SQRoot（dmiapi32.dll）

SQRoot is malware that downloads plugins from the C2 server to extend its functionality. The plugins it downloads are listed in Table 1.

Table 1: List of plugins Plugin file name Details 8015ba282c.tmp Download and execute RAT disguised as an image file abb8fcc3b5.tmp Download and execute shell code 8714c42184.tmp Unknown 6eadde753d.tmp Unknown

SQRoot sends client information when communicating with the C2 server. The data sent is encrypted using ChaCha20. In addition, a unique ID is set at the end of the User-Agent header, and a random string (aq[BASE64-encoded 12-byte nonce]) is set in the x-auth header.

POST /papers/en-jp/task HTTP/1.1 Connection: Keep-Alive Content-Type: application/octet-stream User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:94.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/ 9a.3f.6b.7f.18.ee.0f x-auth: aq8bvp67Om2zyHDD6Z Content-Length: [Size] Host: [Server name]

SQRoot limits the time of communication with the C2 server from 9:00 to 18:00, Monday to Friday. Furthermore, it regularly sends fake communication to disguise real communication with the C2 server as normal web access.

https://dict.digibulk.live/index https://dict.digibulk.live/favicon.ico https://dict.digibulk.live/jss/font-awesome.min.css https://dict.digibulk.live/css/jquery-ui.min.css

SQRoot RAT

When the plugin 8015ba282c.tmp is downloaded, malware disguised as a BPM file (SQRoot RAT) is downloaded as shown in Figure 7. This malware is also set to communicate with the C2 server only between 9:00 and 18:00, Monday to Friday.

Figure 7: A part of the SQRoot RAT disguised as a BPM file

SQRoot RAT encrypts data with RC4 and sends it to the C2 server. For the list of commands that the malware can execute, please see Appendix C.

POST /weekly/img/new/paper.php?hid=[fixed value]&uid=[unique ID]&cid=[command] HTTP/1.1 Connection: Keep-Alive User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/108.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Edg/108.0.1462.54 Content-Length: [size] Host: [server name] [RC4 data]

SQRoot Stealer

Furthermore, another malware (SQRoot Stealer) has been found on hosts infected with SQRoot, which is designed to steal information. Figure 8 shows the flow of SQRoot Stealer execution.

Figure 8: Flow of SQRoot Stealer execution

The actual malware is nvprojects.dll, but like SQRoot, it runs after being loaded into the legitimate file nvSmart.exe, and it operates by loading plugins, also similar to SQRoot. The following are the example of plugins.

jtpa_record_4_0.tmp: keylogger

jtpa_snap_2_0_1.tmp: screen capture

jtpa_un_cat.tm: send file

Attribution

The attack group involved in the watering hole attack discussed in this article is unknown. We have confirmed that the malware file names used in this attack (nvSmart.exe, nvsmartmax.dll, iusb3mon.exe, iusb3mon.dll) have been used by APT10 in the past. In addition, a Web shell called Weevely was installed on the website used in the attack.

In closing

In this and the previous blog posts, we have covered cases of watering hole attacks, and in both cases, the attackers aimed to infect the targets with malware through social engineering, rather than exploiting vulnerabilities. Current security measures tend to focus on addressing vulnerabilities in publicly accessible assets, but it is also important to remain aware of social engineering attacks like this.

Kota Kino, Shusei tomonaga

(Translated by Takumi Nakano)

Appendix A：C2 Server

dict.digibulk.live

mnc.poiuuioq.space

gogo.qiohanwy.store

158.247.192.54

Appendix B：Malware hash value

SQRoot

154cbce8afc48bc6d0f59726250fe7b9981ecdd0ce44fad48a3a662e3eb64135

SQRoot Plugin（8015ba282c.tmp）

f4cd4b51df47ba50c870657ff094c3355a6567f3cc77abcc4894cdaf57b2f0bd

SQRoot RAT

bb0c9d80220a93c2f9fe442f3a2ef2b41db44d9367483c8f22a25732478af82a

SQRoot Stealer

a30943c524cbf5989ca74d3d78709d40a82da2bc760afe938fa76cd21c443484

jtpa_snap_2_0_1.tmp

6988afa7950e0cecdc24e472f7e31ce855a29458c3b908554bf473686a97069b

jtpa_snap_2_0_1.tmp

0be4b77b667af42771189d697644b1760ce7c3d341a0d8d06fed0a81c4a1e253

jtpa_un_cat.tmp

41de808ce98285d750766d2a5b96cb8ddd972e282501dede2d5032de380f2146

Appendix C：Command