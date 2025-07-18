増渕 維摩(Yuma Masubuchi)

Malware Identified in Attacks Exploiting Ivanti Connect Secure Vulnerabilities

JPCERT/CC Eyes previously introduced the malware SPAWNCHIMERA and DslogdRAT, which were deployed by exploiting vulnerabilities in Ivanti Connect Secure. At JPCERT/CC, we have continued to observe active exploitation of these vulnerabilities. In this report, we explain the following malware, tools, and penetration tactics used by attackers leveraging CVE-2025-0282 and CVE-2025-22457 in attacks observed from December 2024 to the present, July 2025.

  • MDifyLoader and Cobalt Strike Beacon
  • vshell
  • Fscan

MDifyLoader and Cobalt Strike Beacon

Figure 1 illustrates the execution flow of Cobalt Strike. It starts with the activation of a legitimate file, triggered by a pre-configured task. This executes a loader (hereafter referred to as MDifyLoader) through DLL side-loading. MDifyLoader then loads an encrypted data file, decodes Cobalt Strike Beacon, and runs it on memory.

Figure 1: Execution flow of Cobalt Strike through MDifyLoader


MDifyLoader is a loader created based on the open-source project libPeConv [1]. It uses RC4 for decrypting data files, and its key derives from the MD5 hash value of executable files. As this method requires three items, the executable file, the loader, and the data file, for execution, it is likely that the attackers intended to obstruct analysis using this method. In addition, it is confirmed that legitimate files such as the Java RMI compiler rmic.exe and push_detect.exe had been used.

As shown in Figure 2, a number of junk code were inserted in each function of MDifyLoader. These junk code consists of meaningless function calls and variable references. Because the junk code includes relative address values and refer to function return values, automated identification is difficult. This suggests that the attackers intended to hinder deobfuscations.

Figure 2: Obfuscation in MDifyLoader


Typically, Cobalt Strike Beacon contains config data embedded within the sample, which is decoded using a one-byte XOR key when executed. However, the attackers in this case employed RC4 for configuration data decryption. The RC4 key was hardcoded as "google" within the Beacon. Figure 3 shows the additional RC4 code. Based on the number of config elements, this Beacon has been identified as Version 4.5 of Cobalt Strike. Furthermore, the Beacon’s Name field says "NewBeacon.dll", likely indicating a custom name assigned by the attackers.

Figure 3: RC4 function added to Cobalt Strike Beacon


Using vshell

vshell is a multi-platform RAT written in Go language and previously published on GitHub (the repository is no longer publicly available at the time of this publication). Attackers have been observed using the Windows executable vshell version version 4.6.0. The used vshell has a function to check whether the system language is set to Chinese. A portion of the code is shown in Figure 4. The attackers repeatedly failed to execute vshell, and it was confirmed that each time they had installed a new version and attempted execution again. This behavior suggests that the language-checking function, likely intended for internal testing, was left enabled during deployment.

Figure 4: Portion of vshell code used to check whether the system language is set to Chinese


Fscan

Fscan [2] is an open-source network scanning tool written in Go language. Attackers execute it through a loader. The execution flow is shown in Figure 5. A legitimate python.exe is used to execute Fscan. A malicious python311.dll is loaded through DLL side-loading, which loads an encoded Fscan k.bin and runs it on memory after decoding. The python311.dll was developed based on the open-source tool FilelessRemotePE [3]. For decoding the main body of Fscan, it uses RC4 with a hardcoded key "99999999".

Figure 5: The execution flow of Fscan


Attackers’ behavior after initial access to internal network

This section explains the attackers’ methods for lateral movement, establishing persistence, and evading detection, after they penetrated the target organization’s internal network.

Lateral movement

After gaining access to the internal network, the attackers attempted to obtain credentials by conducting brute-force attacks against AD servers. They also performed network scans on internal systems and conducted brute-force attacks on FTP, MSSQL, and SSH servers. Additionally, they exploited the SMB vulnerability MS17-010 to compromise unpatched hosts. Using credentials obtained through these activities, the attackers laterally moved to other systems through RDP and SMB, deploying malware across the network.

Persistence

The attackers created new domain accounts and added them to existing groups, allowing them to retain access even if previously acquired credentials were revoked. These accounts blend in with normal operations, enabling long-term access to the internal network. Additionally, the attackers registered their malware as a service or a task scheduler to maintain persistence, ensuring it would run at system startup or upon specific event triggers.

Defense evasion

The malware used in Windows environment is considered to be executed through a loader using a legitimate file, which is likely intended to evade detection and monitoring by security products. The loader for Fscan, which is created based on FilelessRemotePE, includes an ETW bypass to ntdll.dll, a feature that derives from FilelessRemotePE. This suggests that the attackers intended to bypass EDR and other detections mechanisms.

In Closing

These attacks have persisted since December 2024 and are expected to remain active, particularly those aimed at VPN devices like Ivanti Connect Secure. For further details, including malware hash values, C2, and Cobalt Strike and vshell config information, please refer to the appendices.

Yuma Masubuchi, Kota Kino, Tomoya Kamei (Translated by Takumi Nakano)

参考情報

[1] libPeConv
https://github.com/hasherezade/libpeconv

[2] Fscan
https://github.com/shadow1ng/Fscan

[3] FilelessRemotePE
https://github.com/ASkyeye/FilelessRemotePE

Appendix A：MITRE ATT&CK

Table 1: ATT&CK Mapping of the Attack Activities

Tactic Technique ID Technique Name Content
Initial Access T1133 External Remote Services Exploit a vulnerability in the VPN device to gain access
Execution T1053.005 Scheduled Task/Job: Scheduled Task Execute malware through a scheduled task
T1136.002 Create Account: Domain Account Create a new domain account for persistence
T1098 Account Manipulation Add the created accounts to each group to ensure continued access
T1543.003 Create or Modify System Process: Windows Service Register malware as a Windows service to enable automatic execution
T1053.005 Scheduled Task Use task scheduler to re-execute the malware periodically or with specific trigger conditions
Privilege Escalation T1543.003 Create or Modify System Process: Windows Service Register malware as a Windows service to enable automatic execution
Defense Evasion T1036 Masquerading Disguise malware as a legitimate file or name to conceal anomaly
T1070.004 File Deletion Delete used malware and tools to cover traces of the attack
T1140 Deobfuscate/Decode Files or Information Use obfuscation and decryption techniques in each loader
T1562.001 Impair Defenses: Disable or Modify Tools Use Fscan loader to patch ntdll.dll to disable ETW
Credential Access T1110.001 Password Guessing Perform a brute-force attack on AD servers, FTP, MSSQL, and SSH to obtain credentials
Discovery T1087 Account Discovery Collect account information
Lateral Movement T1210 Exploitation for Lateral Movement Exploit the SMB vulnerability MS17-010 to move laterally to other hosts
T1021.001 Remote Services: Remote Desktop Protocol Use obtained credentials to move laterally via RDP
T1021.002 Remote Services: SMB/Windows Admin Shares Expand compromise via SMB share
Command and Control T1573 Encrypted Channel Encrypt C2 communications using TLS or custom encryption protocols

Appendix B：Malware

表2: Malware

Malware Filename SHA256 Hash
Python(Legitimate) python.exe 0cbf71efa09ec4ce62d95c1448553314728ed5850720c8ad40352bfbb39be99a
Fscan Loader python311.dll 699290a753f35ae3f05a7ea1984d95f6e6f21971a146714fca5708896e5e6218
Fscan k.bin cff2afc651a9cba84a11a4e275cc9ec49e29af5fd968352d40aeee07fb00445e
Java RMI Compiler(Legitimate) rmic.exe a747be292339eae693b7c26cac0d33851cba31140fd0883371cc8de978583dbe
push_detect(Legitimate) push_detect.exe f12250a43926dba46dcfb6145b7f1a524c0eead82bd1a8682307d1f2f1f1e66f
MDifyLoader jli.dll 45ecb7b23b328ab762d8519e69738a20eb0cd5618a10abb2c57a9c72582aa7e7
MDifyLoader Microsoft.WindowsAppRuntime.Bootstrap.dll 9e91862b585fc4d213e9aaadd571435c1a007d326bd9b07b72dbecb77d1a27ac
Cobalt Strike version 4.5 update.dat 09087fc4f8c261a810479bb574b0ecbf8173d4a8365a73113025bd506b95e3d7
Cobalt Strike version 4.5 config.ini 1652ab693512cd4f26cc73e253b5b9b0e342ac70aa767524264fef08706d0e69
vshell ws_windows_amd2.exe 48f3915fb8d8ad39dc5267894a950efc863bcc660f1654187b3d77a302fd040f
vshell ws_windows_amd64.exe 54350d677174269b4dc25b0ccfb0029d6aeac5abbbc8d39eb880c9fd95691125
vshell ws.exe 85f9819118af284e6b00ce49fb0c85ff0c0b9d7a0589e1bb56a275ed91314965

Appendix C：C2

  • 172.237.6[.]207:80
  • proxy.objectlook[.]com:80
  • api.openedr.eu[.]org:443
  • community.openedr.eu[.]org:443
  • query.datasophos[.]com:443

Appendix D：Config Information

  • vshell config
{"server":"proxy.objectlook[.]com:80","type":"ws","vkey":"safeshell","proxy":"http[:]//10.71.30[.]140:8080","salt":"safeshell","l":false,"e":false}
  • Cobalt Strike config
BeaconType                       - HTTPS
Port                             - 443
SleepTime                        - 97352
MaxGetSize                       - 2105202
Jitter                           - 48
MaxDNS                           - Not Found
PublicKey_MD5                    - e880c4268fb48aebc5510e02f49d3bce
C2Server                         - api.openedr.eu[.]org,/avatar/js/flashdetect.min.js,community.openedr.eu[.]org,/avatar/js/utm5.min.js
UserAgent                        - Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
HttpPostUri                      - /Destroy/stylesheets/color_definitions_base
Malleable_C2_Instructions        - Remove 2025 bytes from the end
                                   Remove 6017 bytes from the beginning
                                   NetBIOS decode 'a'
                                   XOR mask w/ random key
HttpGet_Metadata                 - ConstHeaders
                                    Accept: application/json, application/xml, text/html
                                    Accept-Language: zh-hk
                                    Accept-Encoding: br, compress
                                   Metadata
                                    mask
                                    base64url
                                    prepend "secure_id_4427KV8TXLHDJ9YJAM5XRIXHI12="
                                    header "Cookie"
HttpPost_Metadata                - ConstHeaders
                                    Accept: text/html, application/json, image/*
                                    Accept-Language: ar-ma
                                    Accept-Encoding: gzip, *
                                   SessionId
                                    mask
                                    base64url
                                    parameter "_SFUYPJNK"
                                   Output
                                    mask
                                    netbiosu
                                    print
PipeName                         - Not Found
DNS_Idle                         - Not Found
DNS_Sleep                        - Not Found
SSH_Host                         - Not Found
SSH_Port                         - Not Found
SSH_Username                     - Not Found
SSH_Password_Plaintext           - Not Found
SSH_Password_Pubkey              - Not Found
SSH_Banner                       - 
HttpGet_Verb                     - GET
HttpPost_Verb                    - POST
HttpPostChunk                    - 0
Spawnto_x86                      - %windir%\syswow64\svchost.exe -k wksvc
Spawnto_x64                      - %windir%\sysnative\SearchProtocolHost.exe
CryptoScheme                     - 0
Proxy_Config                     - Not Found
Proxy_User                       - Not Found
Proxy_Password                   - Not Found
Proxy_Behavior                   - Use IE settings
Watermark_Hash                   - MYhXSMGVvcr7PtOTMdABvA==
Watermark                        - 666666
bStageCleanup                    - True
bCFGCaution                      - False
KillDate                         - 0
bProcInject_StartRWX             - False
bProcInject_UseRWX               - False
bProcInject_MinAllocSize         - 6771
ProcInject_PrependAppend_x86     - b'\x90\x90\x90f\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1fD\x00\x00PXf\x90PX\x0f\x1f\x00\x0f\x1fD\x00\x00f\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x00PXPX\x0f\x1f\x80\x00\x00\x00\x00f\x90\x0f\x1f\x00\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00'
                                   b'f\x0f\x1fD\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x80\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x00\x90\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x80\x00\x00\x00\x00f\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00'
ProcInject_PrependAppend_x64     - b'\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x80\x00\x00\x00\x00f\x90PX\x0f\x1f@\x00\x0f\x1f\x80\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f@\x00f\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00f\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x90PX\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f@\x00f\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x00\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f@\x00f\x0f\x1fD\x00\x00f\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00'
                                   b'\x90\x0f\x1f\x00PX\x90PX\x0f\x1f@\x00f\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00PX\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00f\x90PX\x0f\x1fD\x00\x00\x0f\x1fD\x00\x00'
ProcInject_Execute               - ntdll:RtlUserThreadStart
                                   CreateThread
                                   NtQueueApcThread-s
                                   CreateRemoteThread
                                   RtlCreateUserThread
ProcInject_AllocationMethod      - NtMapViewOfSection
bUsesCookies                     - True
HostHeader                       - 
headersToRemove                  - Not Found
DNS_Beaconing                    - Not Found
DNS_get_TypeA                    - Not Found
DNS_get_TypeAAAA                 - Not Found
DNS_get_TypeTXT                  - Not Found
DNS_put_metadata                 - Not Found
DNS_put_output                   - Not Found
DNS_resolver                     - Not Found
DNS_strategy                     - failover
DNS_strategy_rotate_seconds      - -1
DNS_strategy_fail_x              - 100
DNS_strategy_fail_seconds        - -1
Retry_Max_Attempts               - 0
Retry_Increase_Attempts          - 0
Retry_Duration                   - 0
  • Cobalt Strike config
BeaconType                       - HTTPS
Port                             - 443
SleepTime                        - 92318
MaxGetSize                       - 1408170
Jitter                           - 48
MaxDNS                           - Not Found
PublicKey_MD5                    - 492cdc5bc3d8cc5e6440a0da246f6684
C2Server                         - query.datasophos[.]com,/Enable/v5.10/VPGH7WQQPR
UserAgent                        - Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.3; WOW64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/50.0.2661.102 Safari/537.36
HttpPostUri                      - /Enable/v8.20/STE7U5WILZII
Malleable_C2_Instructions        - Remove 7449 bytes from the end
                                   Remove 2614 bytes from the beginning
                                   Base64 URL-safe decode
                                   XOR mask w/ random key
HttpGet_Metadata                 - ConstHeaders
                                        Accept: application/xml, application/xhtml+xml, image/*
                                        Accept-Language: fr-lu
                                        Accept-Encoding: gzip, br
                                   Metadata
                                        mask
                                        netbios
                                        prepend "affiliate_id_69W8Y3G469RVG2W2="
                                        header "Cookie"
HttpPost_Metadata                - ConstHeaders
                                        Accept: application/xhtml+xml, image/*, text/html
                                        Accept-Language: zh-tw
                                        Accept-Encoding: compress, gzip
                                   SessionId
                                        mask
                                        netbios
                                        parameter "_TXLXHKQC"
                                   Output
                                        mask
                                        netbiosu
                                        print
PipeName                         - Not Found
DNS_Idle                         - Not Found
DNS_Sleep                        - Not Found
SSH_Host                         - Not Found
SSH_Port                         - Not Found
SSH_Username                     - Not Found
SSH_Password_Plaintext           - Not Found
SSH_Password_Pubkey              - Not Found
SSH_Banner                       -
HttpGet_Verb                     - GET
HttpPost_Verb                    - POST
HttpPostChunk                    - 0
Spawnto_x86                      - %windir%\syswow64\w32tm.exe
Spawnto_x64                      - %windir%\sysnative\WUAUCLT.exe
CryptoScheme                     - 0
Proxy_Config                     - Not Found
Proxy_User                       - Not Found
Proxy_Password                   - Not Found
Proxy_Behavior                   - Use IE settings
Watermark_Hash                   - MYhXSMGVvcr7PtOTMdABvA==
Watermark                        - 666666
bStageCleanup                    - True
bCFGCaution                      - False
KillDate                         - 0
bProcInject_StartRWX             - False
bProcInject_UseRWX               - False
bProcInject_MinAllocSize         - 6344
ProcInject_PrependAppend_x86     - b'PX\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00f\x0f\x1fD\x00\x00PXf\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x80\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x90f\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x80\x00\x00\x00\x00\x90\x90\x90\x0f\x1f\x80\x00\x00\x00\x00\x90'
                                   b'f\x0f\x1fD\x00\x00\x0f\x1f@\x00\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f@\x00'
ProcInject_PrependAppend_x64     - b'\x0f\x1f\x00\x90PX\x0f\x1f\x80\x00\x00\x00\x00f\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x00\x0f\x1f\x80\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1f\x00\x90\x90'
                                   b'\x0f\x1f\x00PXf\x0f\x1f\x84\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x0f\x1fD\x00\x00f\x0f\x1fD\x00\x00'
ProcInject_Execute               - ntdll:RtlUserThreadStart
                                   CreateThread
                                   NtQueueApcThread-s
                                   CreateRemoteThread
                                   RtlCreateUserThread
ProcInject_AllocationMethod      - VirtualAllocEx
bUsesCookies                     - True
HostHeader                       -
headersToRemove                  - Not Found
DNS_Beaconing                    - Not Found
DNS_get_TypeA                    - Not Found
DNS_get_TypeAAAA                 - Not Found
DNS_get_TypeTXT                  - Not Found
DNS_put_metadata                 - Not Found
DNS_put_output                   - Not Found
DNS_resolver                     - Not Found
DNS_strategy                     - round-robin
DNS_strategy_rotate_seconds      - -1
DNS_strategy_fail_x              - -1
DNS_strategy_fail_seconds        - -1
Retry_Max_Attempts               - 0
Retry_Increase_Attempts          - 0
Retry_Duration                   - 0

Author

増渕 維摩(Yuma Masubuchi)

増渕 維摩(Yuma Masubuchi)

Yuma has been engaged in malware analysis and coordination of cyber security incidents in JPCERT/CC Incident Response Group since November 2020.

