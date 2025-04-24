DslogdRAT Malware Installed in Ivanti Connect Secure

In a previous article of JPCERT/CC Eyes, we reported on SPAWNCHIMERA malware, which infects the target after exploiting the vulnerability in Ivanti Connect Secure. However, this is not the only malware observed in recent attacks. This time, we focus on another malware DslogdRAT and a web shell that were installed by exploiting a zero-day vulnerability at that time, CVE-2025-0282, during attacks against organizations in Japan around December 2024.

Functionality of the installed Web shell

Figure 1 shows a part of the web shell written in Perl. This Perl script is executed as a CGI and retrieves the Cookie header from incoming HTTP requests. If the value of DSAUTOKEN= matches af95380019083db5, the script uses the system function to execute an arbitrary command specified in the request parameter data. It is considered that attackers accessed this simple web shell to execute commands to run malware such as DslogdRAT, which is discussed in the next section.

Figure 1: A part of the web shell





Overview of DslogdRAT

Figure 2 shows the execution flow of DslogdRAT. Upon execution, the main process of DslogdRAT creates a first child process and then terminates itself. The child process then decodes the configuration data and creates a second child process. The first child process enters a loop routine including sleep intervals, and thus it never gets terminated. The second child process contains DslogdRAT core functionality, which includes the following:

Initiate communication with the C2 server based on configuration data

Create a worker thread and pass socket information for communication

The worker thread handles data exchange with the C2 server and execution of various commands. These threads are implemented using the pthread library.

Figure 2: Execution Flow of DslogdRAT





Configuration Data of DslogdRAT

The configuration data of DslogdRAT is encoded and hardcoded in the sample. It is XOR-decoded byte to byte with 0x63 as the key. The structure of the configuration is listed in Table 1 in Appendix A, and the decoded configuration data is shown in Table 2. According to the decoded data, DslogdRAT is set to operate between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM and remain in a sleep state during the other times. It is considered that attackers intended to avoid detection by communicating during business hours.

DslogdRAT’s Communication Method and Command Execution

DslogdRAT communicates with its C2 server through socket connections. The data exchanged during the communication is encoded using a function shown in Figure 3. The encoding and decoding operations are simple: applying XOR to each 7-byte block from 0x01 to 0x07.

Figure 3: DslogdRAT’s encoding and decoding mechanism





Figure 4 shows an example of the decoded initial communication with the C2 server. During this initial exchange, the malware sends basic information about the infected host to the server. The sent data follows a specific format:

0x00: ff ff ff ff +0x04: 0f 00 +0x06: Data length +0x0A: Encoded data

Figure 4: Example of DslogdRAT’s decoded initial communication





DslogdRAT supports multiple commands used for establishing an initial point of entry as shown below. Details of the supported commands are listed in Appendix B.

File upload and download

Execution of shell commands

Proxy functionality

SPAWNSNARE

In addition to DslogdRAT, SPAWNSNARE was also identified on the same compromised system. The malware was previously reported by both CISA and Google in April 2025 [1][2]. For details of SPAWNSNARE's behavior, please refer to Google’s report [1].

In Closing

It is currently unknown whether the attacks using DslogdRAT is part of the same campaign involving SPAWN malware family operated by UNC5221 [1]. For further information on observed C2 servers, hash values, and file paths, refer to Appendix C and D. JPCERT/CC has issued an alert regarding a vulnerability in Ivanti Connect Secure (CVE-2025-22457), and attacks targeting Ivanti Connect Secure are expected to continue. We recommend continuing to monitor such attacks.

Yuma Masubuchi

(Translated by Takumi Nakano)

References

[1] Google Suspected China-Nexus Threat Actor Actively Exploiting Critical Ivanti Connect Secure Vulnerability (CVE-2025-22457)

https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/threat-intelligence/china-nexus-exploiting-critical-ivanti-vulnerability

[2] CISA MAR-25993211-r1.v1 Ivanti Connect Secure (RESURGE)

https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/analysis-reports/ar25-087a

Appendix A：Configuration

Table 1: Configuration structure of DslogdRAT

Offset Description 0x0 ConfigTag 0x4 Listen mode flag 0x8 C2 IP 0x108 C2 Port 0x10C Sleep time 0x110 Timeout value 0x114 Shell filepath 0x214 String used in shell command 0x314 String used in thread 0x414 String used in node name 0x514 Proxy server 0x614 Proxy user 0x714 Proxy password 0x814 Proxy port 0x818 Lower hour limit 0x81C Upper hour limit 0x820 Enable source port settings(Default port: 3039) 0x824 Used in setsockopt 0x828 Source port 0x82C Enable sleep time 0x830 Enable sleep time

Table 2: Decoded configuration data

Description Content ConfigTag 95 82 e3 0e Listen mode flag 0 C2 IP 3.112.192[.]119 C2 Port 443 Sleep time 1250 Timeout value 30 Shell filepath /bin/sh String used in shell command [kworker/0:02] String used in thread /home/bin/dslogd String used in node name null Proxy server 127.0.0.1 Proxy user admin Proxy password admin Proxy port 65500 Lower hour limit 8 Upper hour limit 20 Enable source port settings(Default port: 3039) 0 Used in setsockopt 240 Source port 12345 Enable sleep time 1 Enable sleep time 1

Appendix B：Commands

Table 3: List of DslogdRAT commands

Value Contents 0x4 File download 0x8 Set upload file 0xA File upload 0xC Shell 0xD Get shell data 0xE Exit shell 0x11 Set sleep time 0x13 Run proxy 0x16 Get proxy data 0x17 Stop proxy 0x18 Stop all proxy 0x28 Forwarding 0x29 Stop fowarding

Appendix C：C2 server

DslogdRAT communicated with: 3.112.192[.]119

Appendix D：Malware hash values

Table 4: File paths and hash values