CrossC2 Expanding Cobalt Strike Beacon to Cross-Platform Attacks

From September to December 2024, JPCERT/CC has confirmed incidents involving CrossC2, the extension tool to create Cobalt Strike Beacon for Linux OS. The attacker employed CrossC2 as well as other tools such as PsExec, Plink, and Cobalt Strike in attempts to penetrate AD. Further investigation revealed that the attacker used custom malware (hereafter referred to as "ReadNimeLoader") as a loader for Cobalt Strike. Information submitted to VirusTotal suggests that this attack campaign may have been observed across multiple countries, not only in Japan. This article explains CrossC2 and Cobalt Strike, the malware used in the campaign, as well as other tools employed by the attacker. A tool released by JPCERT/CC to support the analysis of CrossC2 is also introduced at the end.

CrossC2

CrossC2 is an unofficial Beacon and builder compatible with Cobalt Strike version 4.1 and above, developed in C language. It is designed to operate on Linux (x86, x64) and macOS (x86, x64, M1) architectures. While the builder is publicly available on GitHub[1], allowing users to create Beacons, the source code for both the builder and the Beacon are not released.

Upon execution, CrossC2 immediately forks itself, and the main processing is carried out in the child process. The C2 information is retrieved from the configuration, while the C2 server host and port number can also be obtained from the environment variables "CCHOST" and "CCPORT". Once executed, CrossC2 is capable of executing various Cobalt Strike commands after establishing communication with the Cobalt Strike TeamServer. However, the range of executable commands is limited compared to the full functionality of standard Cobalt Strike. The Beacon contains the following multiple anti-analysis features:

String encoding using single-byte XOR

Insertion of a large amount of junk code

Figure 1 shows a part of the inserted junk code. A significant amount of such code is embedded in key functions. However, the obfuscation can be easily removed by replacing the following byte sequence with NOP instruction.

8B 85 ?? ?? ?? ?? 2D ?? ?? ?? ?? 89 85 ?? ?? ?? ?? 0F 84 ?? ?? ?? ?? E9 00 00 00 00

Figure 1: A part of obfuscated code in CrossC2





The configuration data is stored at the end of the file. CrossC2 first retrieves its own file path using the readlink function and then fread its own code. It keeps searching for the string "HOOK" to locate the address of the configuration data. The structure of the configuration is as shown below. The encrypted configuration data can be decrypted using AES128-CBC(no padding). CrossC2 uses OpenSSL library functions to perform the decryption.

0x0: "HOOK" search tag 0x4: Size of the configuration data 0x8: Encrypted configuration data

CrossC2 can create Beacon using legitimate TeamServer extensions. By default, the generated Beacon is packed with UPX, but attempting to unpack it with UPX fails due to the configuration information at the end of the file. To unpack the Beacon successfully, the configuration block must first be removed. After unpacking using UPX, the configuration block needs to be reinserted at the end.

Cobalt Strike

Figure 2 illustrates the flow of Cobalt Strike execution. The process is initiated by a legitimate java.exe file, which is executed from a Task Scheduler job registered by the attacker. This java.exe loads jli.dll through DLL sideloading. The DLL file is ReadNimeLoader, which is written in Nim language. ReadNimeLoader reads a data file named readme.txt from the same directory, decrypts it, and executes its content in memory. This file contains OdinLdr[2], an open-source Shellcode-format loader, which decodes the embedded Cobalt Strike Beacon and executes it in memory. All related files, including ReadNimeLoader, were located under "C:\$recycle.bin\" on the affected system. In addition, some ReadNimeLoader samples were found to contain the following PDB path.

D:\BuildServer\bna-4\work-git\phoenix-repository\phoenix\Release\Battle.net Launcher.exe.pdb

Figure 2: Flow of Cobalt Strike execution





ReadNimeLoader

ReadNimeLoader incorporates the following four anti-analysis techniques:

Detect debugging by checking BeingDebugged value in PEB

Detect debugging by checking CONTEXT_DEBUG_REGISTER value

Measure the difference of elapsed time and proceed to debag checking when the value exceeds 0x512

Detect debugging by causing an exception and checking whether an exception handler is obtained

A part of the decryption key required to decode OdinLdr is embedded within the functions for the abovementioned anti-analysis techniques. As a result, unless these functions are executed, the correct decryption key is not generated, and OdinLdr cannot be decrypted. In addition to these anti-analysis mechanisms, a large amount of junk code is also inserted. Figure 3 shows a part of the code.

Figure 3: A part of junk code





Strings used by ReadNimeLoader are encoded, and they are decoded using two distinct XOR-based decoding functions. Figure 4 shows a portion of each code.

Figure 4: Each decoding function





The encoded strings can be decoded using the Python script shown below. In earlier versions of ReadNimeLoader do not contain the decode02 function, indicating that it was added in a later version.

def BYTE1(in_data): return (in_data >> 8) & 0xff def BYTE2(in_data): return (in_data >> 16) & 0xff def BYTE3(in_data): return (in_data >> 24) & 0xff def decode02(enc_bytes, xor_key): result = [] for enc_byte in enc_bytes: enc_byte ^= BYTE3(xor_key) & 0xEE ^ BYTE2(xor_key) & 0xEE ^ (xor_key ^ BYTE1(xor_key)) & 0xEE result.append(i) enc_byte += 1 return result def decode01(enc_bytes, xor_key): xor_table = [ 0, 8, 0x10, 0x18] result = [] for enc_byte in enc_bytes: for j in range(4): enc_byte ^= ((xor_key >> xor_table[j]) & 0xEE) result.append(i) return result

ReadNimeLoader uses AES256-ECB mode to decrypt the malware payload. The key is created by combining specific strings decoded by the aforementioned decoding functions, which is then converted into hexadecimal format, transformed to uppercase, and zero-padded. This decryption can be performed using the following Python script:

from Crypto.Cipher import AES import binascii def ZeroPadding(hexstr, num): padding_num = num - len(hexstr) if padding_num < 0: return hexstr return hexstr + b"\x00" * padding_num def decrypt(readme_data, key_string): capitalized_key = binascii.hexlify(ascii_to_bytes(key_string)).upper() key = ZeroPadding(capitalized_key, 32) Cipher = AES.new(key, AES.MODE_ECB) return Cipher.decrypt(readme_data)

OdinLdr

After execution, OdinLdr decrypts the internally encoded Cobalt Strike Beacon and runs it in memory. To avoid detection, the Beacon is periodically re-encrypted using a randomly generated XOR key and stored in newly allocated heap memory. It is a distinctive characteristic that there is the string "OdinLdr1337" at the beginning of the heap memory. Additionally, it has been confirmed that there are two types of Shellcode deployed by ReadNimeLoader: some samples execute the Cobalt Strike Beacon through OdinLdr, while others run the Beacon directly. Appendix B outlines the relations between ReadNimeLoader versions and their corresponding decryption keys, the specific readme.txt files loaded, and the encoded malware payloads. A part of the Cobalt Strike configuration used is included in the appendix.

Tools used by the attacker

Among the tools used by the attacker, multiple ELF versions of SystemBC were identified. For more information on the differences from the Windows version of SystemBC, please refer to the report by ANY.RUN [3]. Other confirmed tools include PsExec, commonly used for lateral movement; GetNPUsers [4], often leveraged in AS-REP Roasting attacks; Plink, an SSH client tool; and privilege escalation tools for Windows systems.

Attribution

Despite architectural differences, confirmed identical characteristics suggest that this attacker and the attack campaign have a potential connection to BlackBasta. More specifically, the domain confirmed to be used for the C2 in this campaign matches the one listed in Rapid7’s report on BlackBasta [5]. Further similarities include the use of the files named jli.dll and readme.txt. Additionally, SystemBC was leveraged, and when attacking AD, AS-REP was also used.

Tools for analyzing CrossC2

As an analysis tools for CrossC2, a configuration parser is publicly available on JPCERT/CC’s GitHub.

GitHub: JPCERTCC/aa-tools/parse_crossc2beacon_config.py

https://github.com/JPCERTCC/aa-tools/blob/master/parse_crossc2beacon_config.py

CrossC2 can generate binaries for macOS, not only for Linux, and this parser is designed to support macOS binaries as well. Figure 5 shows a sample output from running the configuration parser.

Figure 5: Sample output of the configuration parser





In Closing

While there are numerous incidents involving Cobalt Strike, this article focused on the particular case in which CrossC2, a tool that extends Cobalt Strike Beacon functionality to multiple platforms, was used in attacks, compromising Linux servers within an internal network. Many Linux servers do not have EDR or similar systems installed, making them potential entry points for further compromise, and thus more attention is required. We hope the information provided in this article will be useful to you in incident response and malware analysis. For details on confirmed C2 servers and malware hash values, please refer to the Appendix.

Yuma Masubuchi (Translated by Takumi Nakano)

References

[1] CrossC2

https://github.com/gloxec/CrossC2

[2] OdinLdr

https://github.com/emdnaia/OdinLdr

[3] ANY.RUN

A new SystemBC RAT is targeting Linux-based platforms

https://x.com/anyrun_app/status/1884207667058463188

[4] GetNPUsers.py

https://github.com/fortra/impacket/blob/master/examples/GetNPUsers.py

[5] Rapid7

BlackSuit Continues Social Engineering Attacks in Wake of Black Basta’s Internal Conflict

https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/2025/06/10/blacksuit-continues-social-engineering-attacks-in-wake-of-black-bastas-internal-conflict/

Appendix A: Example of CrossC2 configuration

C2: 162.33.179[.]247:8443 PUBLICKEY: -----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY----- MIGfMA0GCSqGSIb3DQEBAQUAA4GNADCBiQKBgQCaW 34Iv7znqVuomjiJn4Yr1ck9YSWylfAoiy20DnR0ab CoHtdPK3L05CgOjnLGSfM5Vji0IRd8xtCGpU699Jt FCa/Jg7zmuejilkKTFpMB36+49UQtaYp4KjFuImRC z72NdzszsLzHDlVWAPmn5CSTfsTIzceomQfmCDY// IygzQIDAQAB -----END PUBLIC KEY-----

Appendix B: The relations between ReadNimeLoader and malware payloads

Table 1: The relations between ReadNimeLoader and malware payloads

ReadNimeLoader Hash(SHA256) Version Key readme.txt Hash(SHA256) Encoded Malware 56b941f6dcb769ae6d6995412559012abab830f05d5d8acf2648f7fa48c20833 New toupper(to_hex("mfzuyqroasv")) + zero padding 6246fb5c8b714707ac49ade53e6fe5017d96442db393b1c0ba964698ae24245d OdinLdr + CobaltStrike dfe79b9c57cfb9fc10597b43af1c0a798991b6ceeec2af9b1e0ed46e6a8661c8 New toupper(to_hex("vbewtdsmmswfweoz")) acdf2a87ed03f2c6fe1d9899e8a74e8b56f7b77bb8aed5adf2cc374ee5465168 OdinLdr + CobaltStrike 3f96b6589996e57abc1c4d9b732528d2d11dea5c814f8241170c14ca2cd0281d New toupper(to_hex("lgehaoevolq")) + zero padding 6b80d602472c76b1d0f05bcce62e0a34de758232d9d570ba61b540784c663c01 CobaltStrike 0ab709728666f8759ad8db574d4009cf74ebce36ef2572ef52b058997a9b2a25 New toupper(to_hex("ffjazoinsmsiywwt")) 3079a29575a0adff91f04c5493a7f3e1c89795e3a90cf842650cd8bd45c4e1bc CobaltStrike ecca3194613b0bab02059c3544fdc90f6d4af5a4c06518c853517eb1d81b9735 Old toupper(to_hex("bcstctskmngpjjax")) Unknown Unknown ad90a4490d82c7bd300fdbbdca0336e5ad2219d63ea0f08cebc33050d65b7ef2 Old toupper(to_hex("lklzndaawijhd")) + zero padding 70b3b8e07752c1f3d4a462b2ab47ca3d9fb5094131971067230031b8b2cd84f2 CobaltStrike 99d6b73b1a9e66d7f6dcb3244ea0783b60776efd223d95c4f95e31fde434e258 Old toupper(to_hex("ifovxtgokm|yzjwz")) Unknown Unknown

Appendix C: Example of Cobalt Strike configuration

BeaconType - HTTPS Port - 443 SleepTime - 30000 MaxGetSize - 2097328 Jitter - 40 MaxDNS - Not Found PublicKey_MD5 - d67a7903c6777d64b69845b6fcd5db65 C2Server - 64.95.10[.]209,/Collector/2.0/settings/,179.60.149[.]209,/Collector/2.0/settings/,64.52.80[.]62,/Collector/2.0/settings/ UserAgent - Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Teams/1.4.00.2879 Chrome/80.0.3987.165 Electron/8.5.1 Safari/537.36 HttpPostUri - /MkuiIJzM2IZs Malleable_C2_Instructions - Remove 46 bytes from the end Remove 130 bytes from the beginning NetBIOS decode 'a' HttpGet_Metadata - ConstHeaders Accept: json Host: westeurope-teams.azureedge.net Referer: https://teams.microsoft.com/_ x-ms-session-id: f73c3186-057a-d996-3b63-b6e5de6ef20c x-ms-client-type: desktop x-mx-client-version: 27/1.0.0.2021020410 Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate, br Origin: https://teams.microsoft.com ConstParams qsp=true client-id=NO_AUTH sdk-version=ACT-Web-JS-2.5.0& Metadata base64url parameter "events" HttpPost_Metadata - ConstHeaders Connection: Keep-Alive Accept: text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8 SessionId base64url parameter "id" Output base64url print PipeName - Not Found DNS_Idle - Not Found DNS_Sleep - Not Found SSH_Host - Not Found SSH_Port - Not Found SSH_Username - Not Found SSH_Password_Plaintext - Not Found SSH_Password_Pubkey - Not Found SSH_Banner - HttpGet_Verb - GET HttpPost_Verb - POST HttpPostChunk - 0 Spawnto_x86 - %windir%\syswow64\powercfg.exe Spawnto_x64 - %windir%\sysnative\powercfg.exe CryptoScheme - 0 Proxy_Config - Not Found Proxy_User - Not Found Proxy_Password - Not Found Proxy_Behavior - Use IE settings Watermark_Hash - NtZOV6JzDr9QkEnX6bobPg== Watermark - 987654321 bStageCleanup - True bCFGCaution - True KillDate - 0 bProcInject_StartRWX - True bProcInject_UseRWX - False bProcInject_MinAllocSize - 8096 ProcInject_PrependAppend_x86 - Empty ProcInject_PrependAppend_x64 - Empty ProcInject_Execute - ntdll.dll:RtlUserThreadStart NtQueueApcThread-s SetThreadContext CreateRemoteThread kernel32.dll:LoadLibraryA RtlCreateUserThread ProcInject_AllocationMethod - VirtualAllocEx bUsesCookies - False HostHeader - headersToRemove - Not Found DNS_Beaconing - Not Found DNS_get_TypeA - Not Found DNS_get_TypeAAAA - Not Found DNS_get_TypeTXT - Not Found DNS_put_metadata - Not Found DNS_put_output - Not Found DNS_resolver - Not Found DNS_strategy - round-robin DNS_strategy_rotate_seconds - -1 DNS_strategy_fail_x - -1 DNS_strategy_fail_seconds - -1 Retry_Max_Attempts - 0 Retry_Increase_Attempts - 0 Retry_Duration - 0

Appendix D: Network

64.52.80[.]62:443

64.95.10[.]209:443

67.217.228[.]55:443

137.184.155[.]92:443

159.65.241[.]37:443

162.33.179[.]247:8443

165.227.113[.]183:443

179.60.149[.]209:443

192.241.190[.]181:443

api.glazeceramics[.]com:443

doc.docu-duplicator[.]com:53

doc2.docu-duplicator[.]com:53

comdoc1.docu-duplicator[.]com:53

Appendix E: Malware

Table 2: List of malware and tools