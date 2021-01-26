Lazarus (also known as Hidden Cobra) is known to use various kinds of malware in its attack operations, and we have introduced some of them in our past articles. In this article, we present two more; Torisma and LCPDot.

Torisma overview

Torisma downloads and executes modules from external servers, and its infection spreads via malicious Word files [1]. Torisma samples that JPCERT/CC has analysed are DLL files and executed as an argument of rundll32.exe. Below is an example of a command argument for Torisma execution.

"C:\Windows\System32\rundll32.exe" C:\ProgramData\USOShared\usosqlite3.dat,sqlite3_create_functionex mssqlite3_server_management jp-JP

By giving a key to decode internal data (mssqlite3_server_management) to export function ("sqlite3_create_functionex" in this example), the malware performs suspicious functions . Torisma's configuration, communication protocol and modules are described in the following sections.

Torisma configuration

Torisma loads C2 servers and other information from a separate file, which is located in the following directory: (Some samples do not load configuration files.)

％LOCALAPPDATA％.IdentityService\AccountStore.bak

The configuration file has a 12-byte signature (0x98 0x11 0x1A 0x45 0x90 0x78 0xBA 0xF9 0x4E 0xD6 0x8F 0xEE) at the beginning. File contents will be loaded upon execution only if the signature matches the above value. Figure 1 is a sample of the configuration.

Figure 1: Torisma configuration sample

The configuration file contains C2 server and other information. (See Appendix A for details.)

Torisma communication with C2 servers

Below is an example of a HTTP POST request that Torisma sends at the beginning of the communication.

POST /[PATH] HTTP/1.1 Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Accept: */* Connection: Keep-Alive Content-Length: [Length] User-Agent: Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 7.0; Windows NT 6.1; Win64; x64; Trident/7.0; .NET CLR 2.0.50727; SLCC2; .NET CLR 3.5.30729; .NET CLR 3.0.30729; Media Center PC 6.0; InfoPath.3) Host: [Server] Cache-Control: no-cache ACTION=VIEW&PAGE=[MAC Address]&CODE=[random numeric]&CACHE=[Base64 data]REQUEST=[random numeric]

[Base64 data] contains a C2 server URL, MAC address and other information. (Please see Appendix B for the details of the data format.) If the following input is received as a response to the HTTP POST request, Torisma sends the second request.

Your request has been accepted. ClientID: {f9102bc8a7d81ef01ba}

This is the second HTTP POST request.

POST /[PATH] HTTP/1.1 Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Accept: */* Connection: Keep-Alive Content-Length: [Length] User-Agent: Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 7.0; Windows NT 6.1; Win64; x64; Trident/7.0; .NET CLR 2.0.50727; SLCC2; .NET CLR 3.5.30729; .NET CLR 3.0.30729; Media Center PC 6.0; InfoPath.3) Host: [Server] Cache-Control: no-cache ACTION=PREVPAGE&CODE=C[random numeric]&RES=[random numeric]

As a response to this request, an encrypted and Base64-encoded module ("+" is replaced by a space ) is downloaded. Torisma uses VEST-32 algorithm [2] for encryption. In the samples confirmed by JPCERT/CC, the encryption key was identical, which was "ff7172d9c888b7a88a7d77372112d772" (as in Figure 2). This encryption algorithm is also used for encrypting C2 server information in the configuration.

Figure 2: Torisma's VEST-32 encryption key

Torisma modules

Torisma performs various functions by downloading and executing additional modules. They are provided in the executable code format as in Figure 3, not PE format.

Figure 3: Torisma module code sample

JPCERT/CC has confirmed a couple of module functions actually used in attacks:

Send information of infected hosts

Execute specific files

LCPDot overview

LCPDot is also a downloader similar to Torisma. In some samples, the code was obfuscated by VMProtect. It is assumed that attacker used LCPDot for lateral movement on a victim's network infected with Torisma. Samples analysed by JPCERT/CC perform suspicious behaviour with the following options added upon execution:

-p: RC4 encryption key

-s: Base64-encoded C2 server information

Below is an example of an execution command with a specific option.

"C:\Windows\System32\cmd.exe" /c C:\ProgramData\Adobe\Adobe.bin -p 0x53A4C60B

The following sections describe LCPDot configuration and communication protocol.

LCPDot communication with C2 servers

Below is an example of a HTTP POST request that LCPDot sends at the beginning of the communication.

POST /[URL] HTTP/1.1 Accept: text/html Accept-Language: en-us Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Cookie: SESSID=[Base64 data] User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; WOW64; Trident/7.0; rv:11.0) like Gecko Host: [Host] Content-Length: [Size] Connection: Keep-Alive Cache-Control: no-cache Cookie=Enable&CookieV=[random numeric]&Cookie_Time=64

[Base64 data] contains the encoded value of “[ID]-101010”. ([ID] is a unique value for the entire communication. ) If the following input is received as a response to this request, LCPDot sends the second request.

Authentication Success

This is the second HTTP POST request.

GET /[URL] HTTP/1.1 Accept: text/html Accept-Language: en-us Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Cookie: SESSID=[Base64 data] User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; WOW64; Trident/7.0; rv:11.0) like Gecko Host: [Host] Content-Length: [Size] Connection: Keep-Alive Cache-Control: no-cache

[Base64 data] contains the encoded value of "[ID]-101011". As a response to this request, a RC4-encoded module is downloaded. The encryption key is the SHA1 hash value of the value specified either in the sample or in the option "-p" upon execution.

The function of the module is unknown as no module could be obtained during the analysis. It was at least confirmed that it includes functions to disguise the data as a GIF image (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Code to disguise data that LCPDot sends as GIF image

LCPDot configuration

LCPDot contains its configuration in itself. (In some samples, the configuration needs to be specified with the option "-s" when executed.) C2 server information is encoded with XOR+Base64. Below is an example of Python script to decode the C2 server information.

decoed_base64_data = base64.b64decode(encode_data) for i in decoed_base64_data: print chr(((ord(i) ^ 0x25) - 0x7a))

LCPDot saves configuration data including C2 servers in a separate file. There are some patterns in the location of the file, such as:

%TEMP%¥..¥Thumbnails.db

%TEMP%¥..¥ntuser.log1

The configuration data is RC4-encrypted. The encryption key is the SHA1 hash value of the value specified either in the sample or in option “-p” upon execution. Figure 5 is an example of decoded configuration.

Figure 5: Example of decoded configuration

In closing

This article provided details of malware that Lazarus group uses during and after the intrusion. To date, this group has used various kinds of malware besides the two covered in this article. We will provide an update when we find new types of malware.

C2 servers connected to the samples described in this article are listed in Appendix C. Please make sure that none of your devices is communicating with them.

Appendix A: Torisma configuration

Table A: List of configuration Offset Description Remarks 0x000 Signature 0x98 0x11 0x1A 0x45 0x90 0x78 0xBA 0xF9 0x4E 0xD6 0x8F 0xEE 0x00d Time 0x011 - 0x015 Drive check time 0x01D Sleep time 0x021 C2 server * 6 Size 0x202 (VEST-32 encrypted) 0xC2D C2 server size * 6 Size 0x4 0xC45 Disc drive flag Whether to count the number of disc drives 0xC49 WTSActive flag Whether to count the number of logon users 0xC4D ID

Appendix B: Data sent by Torisma

Table B: Format of data sent Offset Length Contents 0x000 0x400 URL 0x400 0x18 MAC address of infected host 0x418 0xC Random string 0x424 8 ID 0x434 4 Numeric value 0x438 4 "2"

Appendix C: C2 servers

https://www.commodore.com.tr/mobiquo/appExtt/notdefteri/writenote.php

https://www.fabianiarte.com/newsletter/arte/view.asp

https://www.scimpex.com/admin/assets/backup/requisition/requisition.php

https://akramportal.org/public/voice/voice.php

https://inovecommerce.com.br/public/pdf/view.php

https://www.index-consulting.jp:443/eng/news/index.php

http://kenpa.org/yokohama/main.php

https://vega.mh-tec.jp:443/.well-known/index.php

http://www.hirokawaunso.co.jp/wordpress/wp-includes/ID3/module.audio.mp4.php

https://ja-fc.or.jp/shop/shopping.php

https://www.leemble.com/5mai-lyon/public/webconf.php

https://www.tronslog.com/public/appstore.php

https://mail.clicktocareers.com/dev_clicktocareers/public/mailview.php

Appendix D: Malware hash value

Torisma

9ae9ed06a69baa24e3a539d9ce32c437a6bdc136ce4367b1cb603e728f4279d5

f77a9875dbf1a1807082117d69bdbdd14eaa112996962f613de4204db34faba7

7762ba7ae989d47446da21cd04fd6fb92484dd07d078c7385ded459dedc726f9

LCPDot