Commonly Known Tools Used by Lazarus

It is widely known that attackers use Windows commands and tools that are commonly known and used after intruding their target network. Lazarus attack group, a.k.a. Hidden Cobra, also uses such tools to collect information and spread the infection. This blog post describes the tools they use.

Lateral movement

These three tools are used for lateral movement. AdFind collects the information of clients and users from Active Directory. It has been observed that other attack groups also used the tool [1]. SMBMap is used to have their malware infect other hosts. (Also check out our previous blog post on Lazarus.) It has also been observed that Responder-Windows was used to collect information in the network.

Name Description Reference AdFind Command line tool to collect information from Active Directory http://www.joeware.net/freetools/tools/adfind/ SMBMap Tool to list accessible shared SMB resources and access those files https://github.com/ShawnDEvans/smbmap Responder-Windows Tool to lead clients with spoof LLMNR, NBT-NS, and WPAD https://github.com/lgandx/Responder-Windows

Stealing sensitive data

These three tools are used for information theft. Tools for such a purpose are used only in certain cases because malware itself usually has similar functions. Tools for collecting account information from browsers and email clients are particularly used. Attackers often archives collected files in RAR before exfiltration, and so does Lazarus attack group using WinRAR. As we mentioned in our previous blog post, the malware can archive files in zlib and send them. It means that files are not always sent in RAR.

Name Description Reference XenArmor Email Password Recovery Pro Tool to extract credentials from email clients and services https://xenarmor.com/email-password-recovery-pro-software/ XenArmor Browser Password Recovery Pro Tool to extract credentials from web browsers https://xenarmor.com/browser-password-recovery-pro-software/ WinRAR RAR archiver https://www.rarlab.com/

Other tools

These following tools are used for other purposes. Attackers sometimes create backdoors in the infected network using RDP, TeamViewer, VNC, and other applications. It is confirmed that Lazarus has used VNC and a common Microsoft tool ProcDump before. ProcDump is sometimes used when attackers attempt to extract user credentials from the LSASS process dump. Windows' counterpart of common Linux tools such as tcpdump and wget are also used.

Name Description Reference TightVNC Viewer VNC client https://www.tightvnc.com/download.php ProcDump Common Microsoft's tool to get process memory dump https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sysinternals/downloads/procdump tcpdump Packet capturing tool https://www.tcpdump.org/ wget Downloader

In closing

This blog post described tools used by Lazarus group. Although their malware contains many functions as we already covered in other blog posts, they still supplement it with tools which are widely available and commonly known. It should be noted that anti-virus software may not detect such tools.

The hash values of the tools covered in this blog post are listed in Appendix A.

Shusei Tomonaga

(Translated by Takumi Nakano)

Reference

[1] Cybereason: Dropping Anchor: From a TrickBot Infection to the Discovery of the Anchor Malware

https://www.cybereason.com/blog/dropping-anchor-from-a-trickbot-infection-to-the-discovery-of-the-anchor-malware

Appendix A: Hash value

Be careful when using these hash values as IoC. The list contains tools that are commonly used for non-malicious purposes.

AdFind

CFD201EDE3EBC0DEB0031983B2BDA9FC54E24D244063ED323B0E421A535CFF92

B1102ED4BCA6DAE6F2F498ADE2F73F76AF527FA803F0E0B46E100D4CF5150682

SMBMap

65DDF061178AD68E85A2426CAF9CB85DC9ACC2E00564B8BCB645C8B515200B67

da4ad44e8185e561354d29c153c0804c11798f26915274f678db0a51c42fe656

Responder-Windows

7DCCC776C464A593036C597706016B2C8355D09F9539B28E13A3C4FFCDA13DE3

47D121087C05568FE90A25EF921F9E35D40BC6BEC969E33E75337FC9B580F0E8

XenArmor Email Password Recovery Pro

85703EFD4BA5B691D6B052402C2E5DEC95F4CEC5E8EA31351AF8523864FFC096

XenArmor Browser Password Recovery Pro

4B7DE800CCAEDEE8A0EDD63D4273A20844B20A35969C32AD1AC645E7B0398220

Winrar

CF0121CD61990FD3F436BDA2B2AFF035A2621797D12FD02190EE0F9B2B52A75D

EA139458B4E88736A3D48E81569178FD5C11156990B6A90E2D35F41B1AD9BAC1

TightVNC Viewer

A7AD23EE318852F76884B1B1F332AD5A8B592D0F55310C8F2CE1A97AD7C9DB15

30B234E74F9ABE72EEFDE585C39300C3FC745B7E6D0410B0B068C270C16C5C39

Tcpdump

2CD844C7A4F3C51CB7216E9AD31D82569212F7EB3E077C9A448C1A0C28BE971B

1E0480E0E81D5AF360518DFF65923B31EA21621F5DA0ED82A7D80F50798B6059

Procdump

5D1660A53AAF824739D82F703ED580004980D377BDC2834F1041D512E4305D07

F4C8369E4DE1F12CC5A71EB5586B38FC78A9D8DB2B189B8C25EF17A572D4D6B7

Wget