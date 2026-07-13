Update on Attacks by Threat Group APT-C-60 in 2026
In our previous two blog posts (Dec 2024, Nov 2025), we discussed attacks carried out by APT-C-60 against organizations in Japan. JPCERT/CC has continued to observe similar attack activity. In the attacks covered in this article, we observed several changes in the initial access techniques and attack infrastructure used by the threat actor. This article focuses on the attack flow of APT-C-60 activity observed in 2026.
Initial Access Method
Figure 1 shows the overall attack flow. In the case we observed, the spear-phishing email contained a Proton Drive link, which was used to lure the victim into downloading a RAR file from Proton Drive. When the RAR file is extracted, it contains files including an LNK file. Once the victim opens the LNK file, the subsequent infection process is executed. We have also confirmed a similar case in which the malicious file was attached directly to the email, without using Proton Drive as an intermediary.
Behavior of the LNK File
When executed, the LNK file used during the infection copies itself and then uses mshta.exe to execute JavaScript embedded within the LNK file. As shown in Figure 2, the LNK file contains JavaScript code, which is called after the LNK file is executed. This allows the threat actor to use a legitimate Windows program while carrying out processes that lead to the retrieval and execution of subsequent payloads.
Figure 3 shows the infection flow after the LNK file is executed. Although the JavaScript code embedded in the LNK file is obfuscated, it performs the following main functions:
- Downloads the file contributing[1].txt from jsDelivr
- Searches for, decodes, and extracts the downloaded contributing[1].txt file
- Uses the legitimate git.exe located in the extracted folder to execute a script in the same folder
Figure 4 shows the executed script. The script creates and executes a downloader by combining .db files located in the extracted folder. The downloader accesses legitimate sites such as GitHub, downloads additional downloaders and loaders, and executes them. The technique of executing scripts using git.exe, as well as the persistence method, was also observed in attacks in 2024 and 2025, and the same techniques were used in this attack. For details, please refer to our previous two articles (Dec 2024, Nov 2025).
Legitimate Services Used as Attack Infrastructure
As in previous cases, multiple legitimate services were used as access destinations for the executed downloader. In the 2025 attacks, GitHub and Bitbucket were used. However, in the 2026 attacks, we confirmed that GitLab, jsDelivr, and Codeberg, in addition to GitHub, were abused as attack infrastructure. By using legitimate services, the threat actor may be attempting to make communications and downloads appear to be normal access. In particular, developer-oriented services and CDNs are often allowed in corporate environments, which makes it difficult to detect or block the activity based solely on the communication destination. The downloader ultimately downloads and executes malware called SpyGlace from these legitimate services. In this attack, we observed SpyGlace versions v3.1.15, v3.1.17, and v3.1.18, but did not identify any major functional differences compared with earlier versions.
In Conclusion
In the SpyGlace attack observed in this case, we confirmed the use of Proton Drive for file distribution, an LNK file contained in a RAR archive, JavaScript execution via mshta.exe, and the abuse of legitimate services such as GitHub, GitLab, jsDelivr, and Codeberg. These attacks may be difficult to detect because they abuse legitimate services and standard Windows functionality. Users should remain vigilant and avoid opening cloud storage links in suspicious emails or LNK files contained in archives such as RAR files. The IoCs, including the C2 servers and file hashes we confirmed, are listed in the Appendix.
Yuma Masubuch
(This article was machine-translated and manually reviewed.)
Appendix A: Network IoCs (SpyGlace C2 Infrastructure)
- 31.58.136[.]207
- 154.18.239[.]209
- 173.234.11[.]141
- 185.18.222[.]241
- 213.111.158[.]200
- 213.111.158[.]201
- 213.111.158[.]216
Appendix B: URLs of Legitimate Services Used by the Attacker
- https[:]//c.statcounter[.]com/13178005/0/7f3c2735/1/
- https[:]//cdn.jsdelivr[.]net/gh/mei1990789/class125/
Appendix C: IoC Files
|Content
|Filename
|Hash（SHA256）
|Downloader1
|iconcache.dat
|48bb091e0cab562fe094e0ef6a77b434dba97380c09a707220cbd9ca37999484
|Downloader1
|iconcache.dat
|5e97848bebf521766910d9c8378e98bf7aa1ce4b06aeb6c3f86c31ababbe9663
|Downloader1
|iconcache.dat
|60972abf5425c191c81bae117f1dedaea13d39bc52f367d5dff9ad1aa4b9c5ca
|Downloader1
|iconcache.dat
|71819a1b856b49e7f194ce60468ed8e5ea925c75d01484f4d28ffcf69d480b36
|Downloader1
|iconcache.dat
|83a22d4f61b054bda53a2ea4f506e97d818c7c961d8cd3975c1f2a51443cf95c
|Downloader1
|iconcache.dat
|866564bb455bb3c9f3e15cbbc1dcaf75c533a224eb96c4b6d6739e114ee1d065
|Downloader1
|iconcache.dat
|cc2a6a3b4b771aba341293d2321e5f7b70cf517403fe44a58635b043e8868bdb
|Downloader1
|iconcache.dat
|fa53663bfb80e197483e1a1bf123b94fa869e2d7f42b5fdfbff2869589b65a05
|Downloader2
|Cached2014.tmp
|6b84eab2aac7754b99d04365a83ec374e3cea99cc3223118a5f8fd545a8483e5
|Downloader2
|Encoded_File.tmp
|0bda4beded9c2923fe16f20b7cbd7baf1a5b7078be5cde715592529a974f9bd9
|Downloader2
|Encoded_File.tmp, inst.tmp
|a7981dfccd8e4bdc00133dc15b22472c1677d6270826863caa36e7d58ef50de0
|Downloader2
|a101.dat
|1b25c3d56fdb195b427a9c3bfc1f0e98e77a15322e8d3fc53a18edcc4891847f
|Downloader2
|iconcache.dat
|119ad3dce05b5ef3db5a76655ac050eac51e318f1f31351ac103693a0a849158
|Downloader2
|item.tmp
|0420fd9e5f9961458604909391fb0f1a353c17c986b55fc5722c1b68e41865df
|Downloader2
|item.tmp
|2952d72ad1d44f3d424600b8fa4076794e2e072ab46936012a5fb872c67ce189
|Downloader2
|job.tmp, akdjfiwnkd.tmp
|3f2f69a8403e6b4e02ebe65448caf6abb8e2fbd1f7636ec71599f2d2d5fac8fb
|Downloader2
|newjob.tmp
|a9fd615fce38756ba6de8994f200e4b846397648138a9a0e6ef3b5952ef5e68c
|Downloader2
|reaconinst.tmp
|a4c8a56070fe6f613e79a14554d0a1dba2f70ce2b93319e72972943cc66edf4a
|Downloader2
|wincfg.db, Cached.tmp
|c4768d99445128c670a6f848bc69371872e4d6a2160dbe0073e62ffd786c94ee
|Install Script
|msdic.log
|7aa76237a7686583cc526b9d1a8486a52bd44a448d75ced51e1df4ba29ddb163
|Install Script
|msdic.log
|d567af55c97b7a595fcde5082e37a752718044230c16704e24efb43025bed0c2
|JS File
|basecode.dat
|14d799f7897d25f7cfb4d1c86f43c791b6d778d2efd92b5fac4f65fc472bf501
|JS File
|basecode.dat
|16bdde15cbf9190883c146bab495c8be73daff4fff5ffbf86b4ee46847103fba
|JS File
|call1.js
|8114e3f213713dbbbacafcd0f62884a7826139b434bb3c77eae8dce656477621
|JS File
|call2.js
|ab5aba292c983db324987e9fde2e01fe24a979d1587888fcc7460c9489c54ee0
|JS File
|call3.js
|b5458541732f91793ef89cc58ec5e46d04bf43985ab4e6dc5ad10b6da21581ec
|JS File
|call4.js
|e6a414a53206e25d061a11e63c7d381ab0eb80cd3d174bd13551e2c36f8b5c04
|JS File
|call41.js
|1ae423e91f6cd679f9ea5be879b07379633b05cd850c37a8a65cdeaf508d097e
|JS File
|close.js
|7900c2772680523cadc9fe4e07300d45500191ba64ff5b91573531b133840b14
|JS File
|close.js
|94072d60170fc72a528f68b2b3826638dbb7283c8906e8051f53fe16eaf054f8
|JS File
|close.js
|ad1c890f458b94683464c4d6d6d41fe63551c2c06ba2a1b8f71d8acb6ab16de3
|JS File
|close.js
|ffe5853d19be1acfe12bd681c7390d8fa88534a471020e6866a9e7c37d01fea2
|JS File
|help.dat
|62a879b0d1c1649cc72b2b6f61a8f6bd888625ce6e8a7aefe0a0461e4f27c525
|JS File
|help.js
|0bf85d9065feb20ee946acf77c985cc7ec78de048ee41d8c5931e0e88873efaa
|JS File
|help.js
|21ddfbf726caa6d0f32a6bbce8e619f75c81f884bca48564c7a0e5a84bf4bd39
|JS File
|help.js
|2c98781e39a091b370ebd748b495c45752b2c54cdf2c36814358c8c6bd3ae912
|JS File
|help.js
|5272917261d7091a59e00f9d09cd7eb1d3e111115a5b367f79a66d0d7c7b01f4
|JS File
|help.js
|78c108be692f1c45ed1da1988e3c5ac792c832a78d0b6e8e6550763156fe8f97
|JS File
|help.js
|9706ee93f9b4b8214293e2ca4a68525eccaacfea58b135dcb2ea661a099ee9e6
|JS File
|help.js
|a1f0e6a30dc9753c5cbc80fd9df50eb44aee5a2349223b915b758af746275320
|JS File
|help_v3.js
|3b7a80fc62eb8b248fd0be0d94c78f1efe2f510499c68865a6d0c4ead6bc4055
|JS File
|help_v4.js
|a9287e3452ab09144120ecdd20ed7365de589d5dcad28dcd8e191742d1ce5744
|JS File
|help_v5.js
|5ab41cf20315d2ea1385967d588159873a65ef5581a0b78de06c0d8617894194
|JS File
|index.js
|131d8f72fde45c5ca1f662c510c3da16fbcd8ff6ef9b9fd893c25a9c8e8ec205
|JS File
|test.dat
|7d09891e26d56a8bec44c3fe9a5791f3a93e8fa31539951ae6e2c40af83ba42d
|LNK File
|desk.lnk
|2d8def39b76ca17b419e5084832105c0167a171fdcc14eebd0c872ccb7bf9b0c
|LNK File
|desk.lnk
|fd0c7713520bd19c3e2566e93696532aa7da39a0c5ce1a797b67ce777b56d395
|LNK File
|idx2.lnk
|899ce01e7313f4c1cfcf07cb2456282ded1d6b6c57286762f2914a9d60de0146
|LNK File
|information.lnk
|fa98deb16bd72f2f77349c8c24de674a007a3d1ec8e88dd590791a57c08ab8f6
|LNK File
|ipo6.lnk
|44a4ac119349f525d877728b53fe38453a516881d577679caf08ab69312a695f
|LNK File
|利権癒着の具体的内容.lnk
|5c3d820e032592f47ffb4850ae0183749199b3e0dca3413cd0c3cb631e322f1b
|LNK File
|desk.lnk
|2d8def39b76ca17b419e5084832105c0167a171fdcc14eebd0c872ccb7bf9b0c
|LNK File
|desk.lnk
|fd0c7713520bd19c3e2566e93696532aa7da39a0c5ce1a797b67ce777b56d395
|LNK File
|idx2.lnk
|899ce01e7313f4c1cfcf07cb2456282ded1d6b6c57286762f2914a9d60de0146
|LNK File
|information.lnk
|fa98deb16bd72f2f77349c8c24de674a007a3d1ec8e88dd590791a57c08ab8f6
|LNK File
|ipo6.lnk
|44a4ac119349f525d877728b53fe38453a516881d577679caf08ab69312a695f
|Loader
|0311_2nd_sdll.dat
|5115277eabf2d22d49dcef1e155874387d8e783853bd86debf7ff58588aae35d
|Loader
|Encoded_File.tmp
|2b650e2e2c46a52378aee70fbaff1ce5e832c759c5f937532047f52500428c4d
|Loader
|Encoded_File.tmp
|8a8cabe5f94e7f4c0ccca97f0c361618ec944df03d8b3bfcfdd76a25dd8f7a5a
|Loader
|Encoded_File.tmp, sta.tmp
|f0af281623b422c1d45e7006d78678762341288c05abcb62648ce55c6b63acb6
|Loader
|Encoded_File2.tmp
|8ba3997afa07ac60312edf5f2d16357d1532a140081d638a9e4653768026ac56
|Loader
|sDll_jj.dll
|86ab5161f761822d16637d4d34b84ca6e1f66cea905aa27510620c9cf5f170d8
|Loader
|sdll.tmp
|843c4dc402e96ed72d7716d980c99e5dfa222a2a322250b7c3755a00d142bc1f
|Loader
|sdll.tmp
|9a19598ea286d5f6fa0b7ff981ba21aff503fb217757f4dfbd496ead01805543
|Loader
|sdll.tmp
|e8514a2372172b4975f77bf69d5e8b7708cfa60157b064fcab13d7a62a99cc55
|Loader
|sdll2.tmp
|248ded4723e9f5da793e5e42d1ba7c2293dd704718f149b84b3b9b818a1f51db
|Loader
|sdll3.tmp
|3c509ec732979d8c91009d2c9f898bea81f3fc4064c3c56576257f61f9bfaaee
|Loader
|sdll3.tmp
|55640ad319208915593db8ad43724dddf6e6e17fc6b0014affa69c90f5cd1eb4
|Loader
|sdll3.tmp
|c1faaff24d58af798c77d34405379df0a9e883e5bd1100a86d4c3e001414acd8
|Loader
|sdll3.tmp
|f50a01ae446adfcaaddffe215abd94b5643211e83d52acf5de540abf9fb26045
|Loader
|test1.txt
|6cdc895eda4847f700d6f82fa2e3a8c72c10da1e16455985df855372142ebbd8
|Part of Downloader
|TMI003.db
|d14214e95c9d1ea850e508dfe27928494f2155a7597e4ea0bad9f70690abb397
|Part of Downloader
|TMI100.db
|131c27c3dce040979044ac1d363050c5d226af76aef1454bbf87c7193f8fc747
|Part of Downloader
|TMI100.db
|1aaf59f05bb724d501cc9bcd6642ab8fd7347cf274d46c24719c9dced9b22bea
|Part of Downloader
|TMI100.db
|22de84e8f29cba932cf65cf4dc1d333cb8b2e468204f97030712bee32691ac3b
|Part of Downloader
|TMI100.db
|3e2bc0bd2eb84282086cc5946673b22414a16e982402f1f05ea57059d2962588
|Part of Downloader
|TMI100.db
|43d597783af656a35184021f5e20686896463a1712f9216e0217a2ca740e3935
|Part of Downloader
|TMI100.db
|50ebf107d522326c9a9db8821fe3263aa5136964faaf5dd183657bbb52725f84
|Part of Downloader
|TMI100.db
|afca3bb9fb8d7a4ab4ceb9707f6d9a17352ccfb8ece83c68b01fbb419818e2fc
|Part of Downloader
|TMI100.db
|deba513e2dc52a2931e61f5ac6d550a7938c1f7f63f661867c09d6141ee98560
|Part of Downloader
|TMI210.db
|18683bba19695d325372d195634afd2f76b14896ba68225ba51ea5a039f2f76d
|Part of Downloader
|TMI210.db
|45b2ba7c7a39817e1421f2abe2f869fa16af9651a6c863ac59683268fb391fe6
|Part of Downloader
|TMI320.db
|555360fb918b959176d669ef0ed40ec0b5ee57005fc625109891a16d02952462
|Part of Downloader
|TMI320.db
|771a47120b935e218322046e838347d722d265b91f1afdef91194a5bec86a97a
|Part of Downloader
|TMI400.db
|002e1207b96361fc4d53b10621225d61700003241fa38caacb411384b3d51135
|Part of Downloader
|TMI400.db
|0120a6396952aec3f05ec0b0efe25e2a1b73545d55d74a3ac0bcd359d29f52bb
|Part of Downloader
|TMI400.db
|23b37d2ebe683cec3b145b6f2234ee728b99228cf3774399fcfad9502daab9a9
|Part of Downloader
|TMI400.db
|7b297f18ece81e87608e158288cc9c06cb9f4a8f1b2d2256aecf7bba8d7be2ab
|Part of Downloader
|TMI400.db
|8f08ead23767e1e4389927c40af167122b477ad17a98d388c863342dc9259c5e
|Part of Downloader
|TMI400.db
|9789d80077998010c47a6a02ef1241eab11b69d667de8751b1e93fed6df913eb
|Part of Downloader
|TMI400.db
|a18b5a78143f004f33aafad998b518ad9ee4dbdec44817a6e9b570e727d3e22c
|Part of Downloader
|TMI400.db
|a8bee6c4a5860b0ae08a984d2a6d62c13d3e91d9514262998924d2e0cef88f7c
|RAR File
|具体的内容.rar
|151b2dc70d141c12a33d8e45a80659fc53a71734e27233326bff150ac87744ea
|SpyGlace v3.1.15
|Encoded_File.tmp
|e5f2c7068ade7b87d24c3b94bc749c351d53609f5fcaa48dce06234beaa2444f
|SpyGlace v3.1.15
|sdll.tmp
|9394627e9c44cf2226ddf50012e5cf47ccf7d3bd8afa2395c635a93637e23502
|SpyGlace v3.1.15
|sdll.tmp
|add013bf7ffc8a89789a7fd0ae0ff799c620af9b2755b214880b6a56768fd48c
|SpyGlace v3.1.15
|sdll.tmp
|c86f319f64d25f23ac29d9b53c9764f06a150634ee8e2d836424d460e5a99b52
|SpyGlace v3.1.17
|test2.txt
|669002654c264191d4660fbf757860d930175649735f81370b9f1af3658a304c
|SpyGlace v3.1.18
|test2.txt
|3f67b777660241a1afc39f2ec388cac933a9eb31b3a34bddd12e39e663f1b566
|SpyGlace v3.1.18
|test2.txt
|7c3d0bebd263d3529132f2299de55a7801bf3ff40c833b13838be7a98ea3475e
|SpyGlace v3.1.18
|test2.txt
|86c49174a032ebbba6aeb1541e2aa84da0933b2eac3976f8705451c13bc7f325
|SpyGlace v3.1.18
|test2.txt
|b3f0d48506ff868ba145c9dcad7622bc37b723155648053ce2e2e73d8ea30e93
|SpyGlace v3.1.18
|test2.txt
|c9295c923da64738b93ff1827a39a5cb8f6c71eab060de416c8175a4a67da524
Appendix D: Spear-Phishing Email Senders
asako.t1011@protonmail.com ayuko0328@protonmail.com
Appendix E: Attacker Management Repository
https[:]//github[.]com/mei1990789/class125 https[:]//github[.]com/sapphire679/tblsesarol/ https[:]//github[.]com/sapphire689/dnaluakxit https[:]//github[.]com/wanib11399/zjeqopmfit https[:]//github[.]com/cafes39636/ngwtaepesf https[:]//github[.]com/rapefo2905/rncprjmauw https[:]//github[.]com/hexif45133/yedkatinrc https[:]//github[.]com/jewexo9791/archibkyof https[:]//github[.]com/lowege1212/izrtysherg https[:]//github[.]com/gixop88415/glfhvhtzih https[:]//github[.]com/kapap40675/fpqtzyofdl https[:]//github[.]com/cefobe3574/kojyyvtkqo https[:]//github[.]com/vogenoc114/qlofnsayvl https[:]//github[.]com/bohihef411/tuikfwoveb https[:]//github[.]com/waxiyes819/dymcdbqqen https[:]//github[.]com/fehijow850/uywcrcvlnb https[:]//github[.]com/yefixi3890/krbgqbmlho https[:]//github[.]com/williams250666/bluenote554 https[:]//gitlab[.]com/sapphire689/dnaluakxit https[:]//gitlab[.]com/cafes39636/ngwtaepesf https[:]//gitlab[.]com/rapefo2905/yedkatinrc https[:]//gitlab[.]com/lowege1212/eboralfotj https[:]//gitlab[.]com/kapap40675/fpqtzyofdl https[:]//gitlab[.]com/vogenoc114/qlofnsayvl https[:]//gitlab[.]com/waxiyes819/dymcdbqqen https[:]//gitlab[.]com/yefixi3890/krbgqbmlho https[:]//codeberg[.]org/ochi_ma992/3tv9239irfn83 https[:]//codeberg[.]org/meca922199/ertlokefgpokjper2359 https[:]//codeberg[.]org/Hamilton385673/eff88e889w33456
Appendix F: Email Addresses Used for Commits
sapphire679@proton.me sapphire689@proton.me meimei91@protonmail.com rapefo2905@outlook.com jewexo9791@outlook.com legDevMachine@protonmail.com
Appendix G: Victimized Devices Identified from the GitHub Repository (Volume Serial Number and Computer Name)
1510781397@DESKTOP-CJU6TU7 1785033524@2024NOTEBOOK 2264373920@DESKTOP-S9E6ADG 2419945818@BD1 2428126365@SDI-WIN 242922728@DESKTOP-5K5ICQ5 2590771213@DESKTOP-LAVUNRP 317267226@DESKTOP-V1R49JC 3290476432@DESKTOP-J734R21 3362573326@DESKTOP-43R2GH0 3386414762@DESKTOP-MKV3QN0 3629482019@DESKTOP-8UM79S5 3704188960@DESKTOP-D1Q1I0J 3836479251@ADMIN-PC 409023259@JAY-PC 4127454498@DANY-LAPTOP 4166053503@LAPTOP-JHA4UD2S 582552893@LV 1409377236@DESKTOP-6OND78S 2283291050@DESKTOP-9CPEB4D 2590772946@DESKTOP-GL14J4L 3159231749@DESKTOP-SS0PND9 4166214414@DESKTOP-B9JE10V 840033591@DESKTOP-DBNHUR7