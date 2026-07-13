増渕 維摩(Yuma Masubuchi)

増渕 維摩(Yuma Masubuchi)

Update on Attacks by Threat Group APT-C-60 in 2026

In our previous two blog posts (Dec 2024, Nov 2025), we discussed attacks carried out by APT-C-60 against organizations in Japan. JPCERT/CC has continued to observe similar attack activity. In the attacks covered in this article, we observed several changes in the initial access techniques and attack infrastructure used by the threat actor. This article focuses on the attack flow of APT-C-60 activity observed in 2026.

Initial Access Method

Figure 1 shows the overall attack flow. In the case we observed, the spear-phishing email contained a Proton Drive link, which was used to lure the victim into downloading a RAR file from Proton Drive. When the RAR file is extracted, it contains files including an LNK file. Once the victim opens the LNK file, the subsequent infection process is executed. We have also confirmed a similar case in which the malicious file was attached directly to the email, without using Proton Drive as an intermediary.

Figure 1: Initial access flow


Behavior of the LNK File

When executed, the LNK file used during the infection copies itself and then uses mshta.exe to execute JavaScript embedded within the LNK file. As shown in Figure 2, the LNK file contains JavaScript code, which is called after the LNK file is executed. This allows the threat actor to use a legitimate Windows program while carrying out processes that lead to the retrieval and execution of subsequent payloads.

Figure 2: JavaScript code embedded in the LNK file


Figure 3 shows the infection flow after the LNK file is executed. Although the JavaScript code embedded in the LNK file is obfuscated, it performs the following main functions:

  • Downloads the file contributing[1].txt from jsDelivr
  • Searches for, decodes, and extracts the downloaded contributing[1].txt file
  • Uses the legitimate git.exe located in the extracted folder to execute a script in the same folder

Figure 3: Infection flow after execution of the LNK file


Figure 4 shows the executed script. The script creates and executes a downloader by combining .db files located in the extracted folder. The downloader accesses legitimate sites such as GitHub, downloads additional downloaders and loaders, and executes them. The technique of executing scripts using git.exe, as well as the persistence method, was also observed in attacks in 2024 and 2025, and the same techniques were used in this attack. For details, please refer to our previous two articles (Dec 2024, Nov 2025).

Figure 4: Contents of the script


Legitimate Services Used as Attack Infrastructure

As in previous cases, multiple legitimate services were used as access destinations for the executed downloader. In the 2025 attacks, GitHub and Bitbucket were used. However, in the 2026 attacks, we confirmed that GitLab, jsDelivr, and Codeberg, in addition to GitHub, were abused as attack infrastructure. By using legitimate services, the threat actor may be attempting to make communications and downloads appear to be normal access. In particular, developer-oriented services and CDNs are often allowed in corporate environments, which makes it difficult to detect or block the activity based solely on the communication destination. The downloader ultimately downloads and executes malware called SpyGlace from these legitimate services. In this attack, we observed SpyGlace versions v3.1.15, v3.1.17, and v3.1.18, but did not identify any major functional differences compared with earlier versions.

In Conclusion

In the SpyGlace attack observed in this case, we confirmed the use of Proton Drive for file distribution, an LNK file contained in a RAR archive, JavaScript execution via mshta.exe, and the abuse of legitimate services such as GitHub, GitLab, jsDelivr, and Codeberg. These attacks may be difficult to detect because they abuse legitimate services and standard Windows functionality. Users should remain vigilant and avoid opening cloud storage links in suspicious emails or LNK files contained in archives such as RAR files. The IoCs, including the C2 servers and file hashes we confirmed, are listed in the Appendix.

Yuma Masubuch
(This article was machine-translated and manually reviewed.)

Appendix A: Network IoCs (SpyGlace C2 Infrastructure)

  • 31.58.136[.]207
  • 154.18.239[.]209
  • 173.234.11[.]141
  • 185.18.222[.]241
  • 213.111.158[.]200
  • 213.111.158[.]201
  • 213.111.158[.]216

Appendix B: URLs of Legitimate Services Used by the Attacker

  • https[:]//c.statcounter[.]com/13178005/0/7f3c2735/1/
  • https[:]//cdn.jsdelivr[.]net/gh/mei1990789/class125/

Appendix C: IoC Files

Table 1: List of IoC Files
ContentFilenameHash（SHA256）
Downloader1iconcache.dat48bb091e0cab562fe094e0ef6a77b434dba97380c09a707220cbd9ca37999484
Downloader1iconcache.dat5e97848bebf521766910d9c8378e98bf7aa1ce4b06aeb6c3f86c31ababbe9663
Downloader1iconcache.dat60972abf5425c191c81bae117f1dedaea13d39bc52f367d5dff9ad1aa4b9c5ca
Downloader1iconcache.dat71819a1b856b49e7f194ce60468ed8e5ea925c75d01484f4d28ffcf69d480b36
Downloader1iconcache.dat83a22d4f61b054bda53a2ea4f506e97d818c7c961d8cd3975c1f2a51443cf95c
Downloader1iconcache.dat866564bb455bb3c9f3e15cbbc1dcaf75c533a224eb96c4b6d6739e114ee1d065
Downloader1iconcache.datcc2a6a3b4b771aba341293d2321e5f7b70cf517403fe44a58635b043e8868bdb
Downloader1iconcache.datfa53663bfb80e197483e1a1bf123b94fa869e2d7f42b5fdfbff2869589b65a05
Downloader2Cached2014.tmp6b84eab2aac7754b99d04365a83ec374e3cea99cc3223118a5f8fd545a8483e5
Downloader2Encoded_File.tmp0bda4beded9c2923fe16f20b7cbd7baf1a5b7078be5cde715592529a974f9bd9
Downloader2Encoded_File.tmp, inst.tmpa7981dfccd8e4bdc00133dc15b22472c1677d6270826863caa36e7d58ef50de0
Downloader2a101.dat1b25c3d56fdb195b427a9c3bfc1f0e98e77a15322e8d3fc53a18edcc4891847f
Downloader2iconcache.dat119ad3dce05b5ef3db5a76655ac050eac51e318f1f31351ac103693a0a849158
Downloader2item.tmp0420fd9e5f9961458604909391fb0f1a353c17c986b55fc5722c1b68e41865df
Downloader2item.tmp2952d72ad1d44f3d424600b8fa4076794e2e072ab46936012a5fb872c67ce189
Downloader2job.tmp, akdjfiwnkd.tmp3f2f69a8403e6b4e02ebe65448caf6abb8e2fbd1f7636ec71599f2d2d5fac8fb
Downloader2newjob.tmpa9fd615fce38756ba6de8994f200e4b846397648138a9a0e6ef3b5952ef5e68c
Downloader2reaconinst.tmpa4c8a56070fe6f613e79a14554d0a1dba2f70ce2b93319e72972943cc66edf4a
Downloader2wincfg.db, Cached.tmpc4768d99445128c670a6f848bc69371872e4d6a2160dbe0073e62ffd786c94ee
Install Scriptmsdic.log7aa76237a7686583cc526b9d1a8486a52bd44a448d75ced51e1df4ba29ddb163
Install Scriptmsdic.logd567af55c97b7a595fcde5082e37a752718044230c16704e24efb43025bed0c2
JS Filebasecode.dat14d799f7897d25f7cfb4d1c86f43c791b6d778d2efd92b5fac4f65fc472bf501
JS Filebasecode.dat16bdde15cbf9190883c146bab495c8be73daff4fff5ffbf86b4ee46847103fba
JS Filecall1.js8114e3f213713dbbbacafcd0f62884a7826139b434bb3c77eae8dce656477621
JS Filecall2.jsab5aba292c983db324987e9fde2e01fe24a979d1587888fcc7460c9489c54ee0
JS Filecall3.jsb5458541732f91793ef89cc58ec5e46d04bf43985ab4e6dc5ad10b6da21581ec
JS Filecall4.jse6a414a53206e25d061a11e63c7d381ab0eb80cd3d174bd13551e2c36f8b5c04
JS Filecall41.js1ae423e91f6cd679f9ea5be879b07379633b05cd850c37a8a65cdeaf508d097e
JS Fileclose.js7900c2772680523cadc9fe4e07300d45500191ba64ff5b91573531b133840b14
JS Fileclose.js94072d60170fc72a528f68b2b3826638dbb7283c8906e8051f53fe16eaf054f8
JS Fileclose.jsad1c890f458b94683464c4d6d6d41fe63551c2c06ba2a1b8f71d8acb6ab16de3
JS Fileclose.jsffe5853d19be1acfe12bd681c7390d8fa88534a471020e6866a9e7c37d01fea2
JS Filehelp.dat62a879b0d1c1649cc72b2b6f61a8f6bd888625ce6e8a7aefe0a0461e4f27c525
JS Filehelp.js0bf85d9065feb20ee946acf77c985cc7ec78de048ee41d8c5931e0e88873efaa
JS Filehelp.js21ddfbf726caa6d0f32a6bbce8e619f75c81f884bca48564c7a0e5a84bf4bd39
JS Filehelp.js2c98781e39a091b370ebd748b495c45752b2c54cdf2c36814358c8c6bd3ae912
JS Filehelp.js5272917261d7091a59e00f9d09cd7eb1d3e111115a5b367f79a66d0d7c7b01f4
JS Filehelp.js78c108be692f1c45ed1da1988e3c5ac792c832a78d0b6e8e6550763156fe8f97
JS Filehelp.js9706ee93f9b4b8214293e2ca4a68525eccaacfea58b135dcb2ea661a099ee9e6
JS Filehelp.jsa1f0e6a30dc9753c5cbc80fd9df50eb44aee5a2349223b915b758af746275320
JS Filehelp_v3.js3b7a80fc62eb8b248fd0be0d94c78f1efe2f510499c68865a6d0c4ead6bc4055
JS Filehelp_v4.jsa9287e3452ab09144120ecdd20ed7365de589d5dcad28dcd8e191742d1ce5744
JS Filehelp_v5.js5ab41cf20315d2ea1385967d588159873a65ef5581a0b78de06c0d8617894194
JS Fileindex.js131d8f72fde45c5ca1f662c510c3da16fbcd8ff6ef9b9fd893c25a9c8e8ec205
JS Filetest.dat7d09891e26d56a8bec44c3fe9a5791f3a93e8fa31539951ae6e2c40af83ba42d
LNK Filedesk.lnk2d8def39b76ca17b419e5084832105c0167a171fdcc14eebd0c872ccb7bf9b0c
LNK Filedesk.lnkfd0c7713520bd19c3e2566e93696532aa7da39a0c5ce1a797b67ce777b56d395
LNK Fileidx2.lnk899ce01e7313f4c1cfcf07cb2456282ded1d6b6c57286762f2914a9d60de0146
LNK Fileinformation.lnkfa98deb16bd72f2f77349c8c24de674a007a3d1ec8e88dd590791a57c08ab8f6
LNK Fileipo6.lnk44a4ac119349f525d877728b53fe38453a516881d577679caf08ab69312a695f
LNK File利権癒着の具体的内容.lnk5c3d820e032592f47ffb4850ae0183749199b3e0dca3413cd0c3cb631e322f1b
LNK Filedesk.lnk2d8def39b76ca17b419e5084832105c0167a171fdcc14eebd0c872ccb7bf9b0c
LNK Filedesk.lnkfd0c7713520bd19c3e2566e93696532aa7da39a0c5ce1a797b67ce777b56d395
LNK Fileidx2.lnk899ce01e7313f4c1cfcf07cb2456282ded1d6b6c57286762f2914a9d60de0146
LNK Fileinformation.lnkfa98deb16bd72f2f77349c8c24de674a007a3d1ec8e88dd590791a57c08ab8f6
LNK Fileipo6.lnk44a4ac119349f525d877728b53fe38453a516881d577679caf08ab69312a695f
Loader0311_2nd_sdll.dat5115277eabf2d22d49dcef1e155874387d8e783853bd86debf7ff58588aae35d
LoaderEncoded_File.tmp2b650e2e2c46a52378aee70fbaff1ce5e832c759c5f937532047f52500428c4d
LoaderEncoded_File.tmp8a8cabe5f94e7f4c0ccca97f0c361618ec944df03d8b3bfcfdd76a25dd8f7a5a
LoaderEncoded_File.tmp, sta.tmpf0af281623b422c1d45e7006d78678762341288c05abcb62648ce55c6b63acb6
LoaderEncoded_File2.tmp8ba3997afa07ac60312edf5f2d16357d1532a140081d638a9e4653768026ac56
LoadersDll_jj.dll86ab5161f761822d16637d4d34b84ca6e1f66cea905aa27510620c9cf5f170d8
Loadersdll.tmp843c4dc402e96ed72d7716d980c99e5dfa222a2a322250b7c3755a00d142bc1f
Loadersdll.tmp9a19598ea286d5f6fa0b7ff981ba21aff503fb217757f4dfbd496ead01805543
Loadersdll.tmpe8514a2372172b4975f77bf69d5e8b7708cfa60157b064fcab13d7a62a99cc55
Loadersdll2.tmp248ded4723e9f5da793e5e42d1ba7c2293dd704718f149b84b3b9b818a1f51db
Loadersdll3.tmp3c509ec732979d8c91009d2c9f898bea81f3fc4064c3c56576257f61f9bfaaee
Loadersdll3.tmp55640ad319208915593db8ad43724dddf6e6e17fc6b0014affa69c90f5cd1eb4
Loadersdll3.tmpc1faaff24d58af798c77d34405379df0a9e883e5bd1100a86d4c3e001414acd8
Loadersdll3.tmpf50a01ae446adfcaaddffe215abd94b5643211e83d52acf5de540abf9fb26045
Loadertest1.txt6cdc895eda4847f700d6f82fa2e3a8c72c10da1e16455985df855372142ebbd8
Part of DownloaderTMI003.dbd14214e95c9d1ea850e508dfe27928494f2155a7597e4ea0bad9f70690abb397
Part of DownloaderTMI100.db131c27c3dce040979044ac1d363050c5d226af76aef1454bbf87c7193f8fc747
Part of DownloaderTMI100.db1aaf59f05bb724d501cc9bcd6642ab8fd7347cf274d46c24719c9dced9b22bea
Part of DownloaderTMI100.db22de84e8f29cba932cf65cf4dc1d333cb8b2e468204f97030712bee32691ac3b
Part of DownloaderTMI100.db3e2bc0bd2eb84282086cc5946673b22414a16e982402f1f05ea57059d2962588
Part of DownloaderTMI100.db43d597783af656a35184021f5e20686896463a1712f9216e0217a2ca740e3935
Part of DownloaderTMI100.db50ebf107d522326c9a9db8821fe3263aa5136964faaf5dd183657bbb52725f84
Part of DownloaderTMI100.dbafca3bb9fb8d7a4ab4ceb9707f6d9a17352ccfb8ece83c68b01fbb419818e2fc
Part of DownloaderTMI100.dbdeba513e2dc52a2931e61f5ac6d550a7938c1f7f63f661867c09d6141ee98560
Part of DownloaderTMI210.db18683bba19695d325372d195634afd2f76b14896ba68225ba51ea5a039f2f76d
Part of DownloaderTMI210.db45b2ba7c7a39817e1421f2abe2f869fa16af9651a6c863ac59683268fb391fe6
Part of DownloaderTMI320.db555360fb918b959176d669ef0ed40ec0b5ee57005fc625109891a16d02952462
Part of DownloaderTMI320.db771a47120b935e218322046e838347d722d265b91f1afdef91194a5bec86a97a
Part of DownloaderTMI400.db002e1207b96361fc4d53b10621225d61700003241fa38caacb411384b3d51135
Part of DownloaderTMI400.db0120a6396952aec3f05ec0b0efe25e2a1b73545d55d74a3ac0bcd359d29f52bb
Part of DownloaderTMI400.db23b37d2ebe683cec3b145b6f2234ee728b99228cf3774399fcfad9502daab9a9
Part of DownloaderTMI400.db7b297f18ece81e87608e158288cc9c06cb9f4a8f1b2d2256aecf7bba8d7be2ab
Part of DownloaderTMI400.db8f08ead23767e1e4389927c40af167122b477ad17a98d388c863342dc9259c5e
Part of DownloaderTMI400.db9789d80077998010c47a6a02ef1241eab11b69d667de8751b1e93fed6df913eb
Part of DownloaderTMI400.dba18b5a78143f004f33aafad998b518ad9ee4dbdec44817a6e9b570e727d3e22c
Part of DownloaderTMI400.dba8bee6c4a5860b0ae08a984d2a6d62c13d3e91d9514262998924d2e0cef88f7c
RAR File具体的内容.rar151b2dc70d141c12a33d8e45a80659fc53a71734e27233326bff150ac87744ea
SpyGlace v3.1.15Encoded_File.tmpe5f2c7068ade7b87d24c3b94bc749c351d53609f5fcaa48dce06234beaa2444f
SpyGlace v3.1.15sdll.tmp9394627e9c44cf2226ddf50012e5cf47ccf7d3bd8afa2395c635a93637e23502
SpyGlace v3.1.15sdll.tmpadd013bf7ffc8a89789a7fd0ae0ff799c620af9b2755b214880b6a56768fd48c
SpyGlace v3.1.15sdll.tmpc86f319f64d25f23ac29d9b53c9764f06a150634ee8e2d836424d460e5a99b52
SpyGlace v3.1.17test2.txt669002654c264191d4660fbf757860d930175649735f81370b9f1af3658a304c
SpyGlace v3.1.18test2.txt3f67b777660241a1afc39f2ec388cac933a9eb31b3a34bddd12e39e663f1b566
SpyGlace v3.1.18test2.txt7c3d0bebd263d3529132f2299de55a7801bf3ff40c833b13838be7a98ea3475e
SpyGlace v3.1.18test2.txt86c49174a032ebbba6aeb1541e2aa84da0933b2eac3976f8705451c13bc7f325
SpyGlace v3.1.18test2.txtb3f0d48506ff868ba145c9dcad7622bc37b723155648053ce2e2e73d8ea30e93
SpyGlace v3.1.18test2.txtc9295c923da64738b93ff1827a39a5cb8f6c71eab060de416c8175a4a67da524

Appendix D: Spear-Phishing Email Senders

asako.t1011@protonmail.com
ayuko0328@protonmail.com

Appendix E: Attacker Management Repository

https[:]//github[.]com/mei1990789/class125
https[:]//github[.]com/sapphire679/tblsesarol/
https[:]//github[.]com/sapphire689/dnaluakxit
https[:]//github[.]com/wanib11399/zjeqopmfit
https[:]//github[.]com/cafes39636/ngwtaepesf
https[:]//github[.]com/rapefo2905/rncprjmauw
https[:]//github[.]com/hexif45133/yedkatinrc
https[:]//github[.]com/jewexo9791/archibkyof
https[:]//github[.]com/lowege1212/izrtysherg
https[:]//github[.]com/gixop88415/glfhvhtzih
https[:]//github[.]com/kapap40675/fpqtzyofdl
https[:]//github[.]com/cefobe3574/kojyyvtkqo
https[:]//github[.]com/vogenoc114/qlofnsayvl
https[:]//github[.]com/bohihef411/tuikfwoveb
https[:]//github[.]com/waxiyes819/dymcdbqqen
https[:]//github[.]com/fehijow850/uywcrcvlnb
https[:]//github[.]com/yefixi3890/krbgqbmlho
https[:]//github[.]com/williams250666/bluenote554
https[:]//gitlab[.]com/sapphire689/dnaluakxit
https[:]//gitlab[.]com/cafes39636/ngwtaepesf
https[:]//gitlab[.]com/rapefo2905/yedkatinrc
https[:]//gitlab[.]com/lowege1212/eboralfotj
https[:]//gitlab[.]com/kapap40675/fpqtzyofdl
https[:]//gitlab[.]com/vogenoc114/qlofnsayvl
https[:]//gitlab[.]com/waxiyes819/dymcdbqqen
https[:]//gitlab[.]com/yefixi3890/krbgqbmlho
https[:]//codeberg[.]org/ochi_ma992/3tv9239irfn83
https[:]//codeberg[.]org/meca922199/ertlokefgpokjper2359
https[:]//codeberg[.]org/Hamilton385673/eff88e889w33456

Appendix F: Email Addresses Used for Commits

sapphire679@proton.me
sapphire689@proton.me
meimei91@protonmail.com
rapefo2905@outlook.com
jewexo9791@outlook.com
legDevMachine@protonmail.com

Appendix G: Victimized Devices Identified from the GitHub Repository (Volume Serial Number and Computer Name)

1510781397@DESKTOP-CJU6TU7
1785033524@2024NOTEBOOK
2264373920@DESKTOP-S9E6ADG
2419945818@BD1
2428126365@SDI-WIN
242922728@DESKTOP-5K5ICQ5
2590771213@DESKTOP-LAVUNRP
317267226@DESKTOP-V1R49JC
3290476432@DESKTOP-J734R21
3362573326@DESKTOP-43R2GH0
3386414762@DESKTOP-MKV3QN0
3629482019@DESKTOP-8UM79S5
3704188960@DESKTOP-D1Q1I0J
3836479251@ADMIN-PC
409023259@JAY-PC
4127454498@DANY-LAPTOP
4166053503@LAPTOP-JHA4UD2S
582552893@LV
1409377236@DESKTOP-6OND78S
2283291050@DESKTOP-9CPEB4D
2590772946@DESKTOP-GL14J4L
3159231749@DESKTOP-SS0PND9
4166214414@DESKTOP-B9JE10V
840033591@DESKTOP-DBNHUR7

Author

増渕 維摩(Yuma Masubuchi)

増渕 維摩(Yuma Masubuchi)

Yuma has been engaged in malware analysis in JPCERT/CC Cyber Security Coordination Group since 2020.

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