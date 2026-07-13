Update on Attacks by Threat Group APT-C-60 in 2026

In our previous two blog posts (Dec 2024, Nov 2025), we discussed attacks carried out by APT-C-60 against organizations in Japan. JPCERT/CC has continued to observe similar attack activity. In the attacks covered in this article, we observed several changes in the initial access techniques and attack infrastructure used by the threat actor. This article focuses on the attack flow of APT-C-60 activity observed in 2026.

Initial Access Method

Figure 1 shows the overall attack flow. In the case we observed, the spear-phishing email contained a Proton Drive link, which was used to lure the victim into downloading a RAR file from Proton Drive. When the RAR file is extracted, it contains files including an LNK file. Once the victim opens the LNK file, the subsequent infection process is executed. We have also confirmed a similar case in which the malicious file was attached directly to the email, without using Proton Drive as an intermediary.

Figure 1: Initial access flow





Behavior of the LNK File

When executed, the LNK file used during the infection copies itself and then uses mshta.exe to execute JavaScript embedded within the LNK file. As shown in Figure 2, the LNK file contains JavaScript code, which is called after the LNK file is executed. This allows the threat actor to use a legitimate Windows program while carrying out processes that lead to the retrieval and execution of subsequent payloads.

Figure 2: JavaScript code embedded in the LNK file





Figure 3 shows the infection flow after the LNK file is executed. Although the JavaScript code embedded in the LNK file is obfuscated, it performs the following main functions:

Downloads the file contributing[1].txt from jsDelivr

Searches for, decodes, and extracts the downloaded contributing[1].txt file

Uses the legitimate git.exe located in the extracted folder to execute a script in the same folder

Figure 3: Infection flow after execution of the LNK file





Figure 4 shows the executed script. The script creates and executes a downloader by combining .db files located in the extracted folder. The downloader accesses legitimate sites such as GitHub, downloads additional downloaders and loaders, and executes them. The technique of executing scripts using git.exe, as well as the persistence method, was also observed in attacks in 2024 and 2025, and the same techniques were used in this attack. For details, please refer to our previous two articles (Dec 2024, Nov 2025).

Figure 4: Contents of the script





Legitimate Services Used as Attack Infrastructure

As in previous cases, multiple legitimate services were used as access destinations for the executed downloader. In the 2025 attacks, GitHub and Bitbucket were used. However, in the 2026 attacks, we confirmed that GitLab, jsDelivr, and Codeberg, in addition to GitHub, were abused as attack infrastructure. By using legitimate services, the threat actor may be attempting to make communications and downloads appear to be normal access. In particular, developer-oriented services and CDNs are often allowed in corporate environments, which makes it difficult to detect or block the activity based solely on the communication destination. The downloader ultimately downloads and executes malware called SpyGlace from these legitimate services. In this attack, we observed SpyGlace versions v3.1.15, v3.1.17, and v3.1.18, but did not identify any major functional differences compared with earlier versions.

In Conclusion

In the SpyGlace attack observed in this case, we confirmed the use of Proton Drive for file distribution, an LNK file contained in a RAR archive, JavaScript execution via mshta.exe, and the abuse of legitimate services such as GitHub, GitLab, jsDelivr, and Codeberg. These attacks may be difficult to detect because they abuse legitimate services and standard Windows functionality. Users should remain vigilant and avoid opening cloud storage links in suspicious emails or LNK files contained in archives such as RAR files. The IoCs, including the C2 servers and file hashes we confirmed, are listed in the Appendix.

Yuma Masubuch

(This article was machine-translated and manually reviewed.)

Appendix A: Network IoCs (SpyGlace C2 Infrastructure)

31.58.136[.]207

154.18.239[.]209

173.234.11[.]141

185.18.222[.]241

213.111.158[.]200

213.111.158[.]201

213.111.158[.]216

Appendix B: URLs of Legitimate Services Used by the Attacker

https[:]//c.statcounter[.]com/13178005/0/7f3c2735/1/

https[:]//cdn.jsdelivr[.]net/gh/mei1990789/class125/

Appendix C: IoC Files

Table 1: List of IoC Files

Content Filename Hash（SHA256） Downloader1 iconcache.dat 48bb091e0cab562fe094e0ef6a77b434dba97380c09a707220cbd9ca37999484 Downloader1 iconcache.dat 5e97848bebf521766910d9c8378e98bf7aa1ce4b06aeb6c3f86c31ababbe9663 Downloader1 iconcache.dat 60972abf5425c191c81bae117f1dedaea13d39bc52f367d5dff9ad1aa4b9c5ca Downloader1 iconcache.dat 71819a1b856b49e7f194ce60468ed8e5ea925c75d01484f4d28ffcf69d480b36 Downloader1 iconcache.dat 83a22d4f61b054bda53a2ea4f506e97d818c7c961d8cd3975c1f2a51443cf95c Downloader1 iconcache.dat 866564bb455bb3c9f3e15cbbc1dcaf75c533a224eb96c4b6d6739e114ee1d065 Downloader1 iconcache.dat cc2a6a3b4b771aba341293d2321e5f7b70cf517403fe44a58635b043e8868bdb Downloader1 iconcache.dat fa53663bfb80e197483e1a1bf123b94fa869e2d7f42b5fdfbff2869589b65a05 Downloader2 Cached2014.tmp 6b84eab2aac7754b99d04365a83ec374e3cea99cc3223118a5f8fd545a8483e5 Downloader2 Encoded_File.tmp 0bda4beded9c2923fe16f20b7cbd7baf1a5b7078be5cde715592529a974f9bd9 Downloader2 Encoded_File.tmp, inst.tmp a7981dfccd8e4bdc00133dc15b22472c1677d6270826863caa36e7d58ef50de0 Downloader2 a101.dat 1b25c3d56fdb195b427a9c3bfc1f0e98e77a15322e8d3fc53a18edcc4891847f Downloader2 iconcache.dat 119ad3dce05b5ef3db5a76655ac050eac51e318f1f31351ac103693a0a849158 Downloader2 item.tmp 0420fd9e5f9961458604909391fb0f1a353c17c986b55fc5722c1b68e41865df Downloader2 item.tmp 2952d72ad1d44f3d424600b8fa4076794e2e072ab46936012a5fb872c67ce189 Downloader2 job.tmp, akdjfiwnkd.tmp 3f2f69a8403e6b4e02ebe65448caf6abb8e2fbd1f7636ec71599f2d2d5fac8fb Downloader2 newjob.tmp a9fd615fce38756ba6de8994f200e4b846397648138a9a0e6ef3b5952ef5e68c Downloader2 reaconinst.tmp a4c8a56070fe6f613e79a14554d0a1dba2f70ce2b93319e72972943cc66edf4a Downloader2 wincfg.db, Cached.tmp c4768d99445128c670a6f848bc69371872e4d6a2160dbe0073e62ffd786c94ee Install Script msdic.log 7aa76237a7686583cc526b9d1a8486a52bd44a448d75ced51e1df4ba29ddb163 Install Script msdic.log d567af55c97b7a595fcde5082e37a752718044230c16704e24efb43025bed0c2 JS File basecode.dat 14d799f7897d25f7cfb4d1c86f43c791b6d778d2efd92b5fac4f65fc472bf501 JS File basecode.dat 16bdde15cbf9190883c146bab495c8be73daff4fff5ffbf86b4ee46847103fba JS File call1.js 8114e3f213713dbbbacafcd0f62884a7826139b434bb3c77eae8dce656477621 JS File call2.js ab5aba292c983db324987e9fde2e01fe24a979d1587888fcc7460c9489c54ee0 JS File call3.js b5458541732f91793ef89cc58ec5e46d04bf43985ab4e6dc5ad10b6da21581ec JS File call4.js e6a414a53206e25d061a11e63c7d381ab0eb80cd3d174bd13551e2c36f8b5c04 JS File call41.js 1ae423e91f6cd679f9ea5be879b07379633b05cd850c37a8a65cdeaf508d097e JS File close.js 7900c2772680523cadc9fe4e07300d45500191ba64ff5b91573531b133840b14 JS File close.js 94072d60170fc72a528f68b2b3826638dbb7283c8906e8051f53fe16eaf054f8 JS File close.js ad1c890f458b94683464c4d6d6d41fe63551c2c06ba2a1b8f71d8acb6ab16de3 JS File close.js ffe5853d19be1acfe12bd681c7390d8fa88534a471020e6866a9e7c37d01fea2 JS File help.dat 62a879b0d1c1649cc72b2b6f61a8f6bd888625ce6e8a7aefe0a0461e4f27c525 JS File help.js 0bf85d9065feb20ee946acf77c985cc7ec78de048ee41d8c5931e0e88873efaa JS File help.js 21ddfbf726caa6d0f32a6bbce8e619f75c81f884bca48564c7a0e5a84bf4bd39 JS File help.js 2c98781e39a091b370ebd748b495c45752b2c54cdf2c36814358c8c6bd3ae912 JS File help.js 5272917261d7091a59e00f9d09cd7eb1d3e111115a5b367f79a66d0d7c7b01f4 JS File help.js 78c108be692f1c45ed1da1988e3c5ac792c832a78d0b6e8e6550763156fe8f97 JS File help.js 9706ee93f9b4b8214293e2ca4a68525eccaacfea58b135dcb2ea661a099ee9e6 JS File help.js a1f0e6a30dc9753c5cbc80fd9df50eb44aee5a2349223b915b758af746275320 JS File help_v3.js 3b7a80fc62eb8b248fd0be0d94c78f1efe2f510499c68865a6d0c4ead6bc4055 JS File help_v4.js a9287e3452ab09144120ecdd20ed7365de589d5dcad28dcd8e191742d1ce5744 JS File help_v5.js 5ab41cf20315d2ea1385967d588159873a65ef5581a0b78de06c0d8617894194 JS File index.js 131d8f72fde45c5ca1f662c510c3da16fbcd8ff6ef9b9fd893c25a9c8e8ec205 JS File test.dat 7d09891e26d56a8bec44c3fe9a5791f3a93e8fa31539951ae6e2c40af83ba42d LNK File desk.lnk 2d8def39b76ca17b419e5084832105c0167a171fdcc14eebd0c872ccb7bf9b0c LNK File desk.lnk fd0c7713520bd19c3e2566e93696532aa7da39a0c5ce1a797b67ce777b56d395 LNK File idx2.lnk 899ce01e7313f4c1cfcf07cb2456282ded1d6b6c57286762f2914a9d60de0146 LNK File information.lnk fa98deb16bd72f2f77349c8c24de674a007a3d1ec8e88dd590791a57c08ab8f6 LNK File ipo6.lnk 44a4ac119349f525d877728b53fe38453a516881d577679caf08ab69312a695f LNK File 利権癒着の具体的内容.lnk 5c3d820e032592f47ffb4850ae0183749199b3e0dca3413cd0c3cb631e322f1b LNK File desk.lnk 2d8def39b76ca17b419e5084832105c0167a171fdcc14eebd0c872ccb7bf9b0c LNK File desk.lnk fd0c7713520bd19c3e2566e93696532aa7da39a0c5ce1a797b67ce777b56d395 LNK File idx2.lnk 899ce01e7313f4c1cfcf07cb2456282ded1d6b6c57286762f2914a9d60de0146 LNK File information.lnk fa98deb16bd72f2f77349c8c24de674a007a3d1ec8e88dd590791a57c08ab8f6 LNK File ipo6.lnk 44a4ac119349f525d877728b53fe38453a516881d577679caf08ab69312a695f Loader 0311_2nd_sdll.dat 5115277eabf2d22d49dcef1e155874387d8e783853bd86debf7ff58588aae35d Loader Encoded_File.tmp 2b650e2e2c46a52378aee70fbaff1ce5e832c759c5f937532047f52500428c4d Loader Encoded_File.tmp 8a8cabe5f94e7f4c0ccca97f0c361618ec944df03d8b3bfcfdd76a25dd8f7a5a Loader Encoded_File.tmp, sta.tmp f0af281623b422c1d45e7006d78678762341288c05abcb62648ce55c6b63acb6 Loader Encoded_File2.tmp 8ba3997afa07ac60312edf5f2d16357d1532a140081d638a9e4653768026ac56 Loader sDll_jj.dll 86ab5161f761822d16637d4d34b84ca6e1f66cea905aa27510620c9cf5f170d8 Loader sdll.tmp 843c4dc402e96ed72d7716d980c99e5dfa222a2a322250b7c3755a00d142bc1f Loader sdll.tmp 9a19598ea286d5f6fa0b7ff981ba21aff503fb217757f4dfbd496ead01805543 Loader sdll.tmp e8514a2372172b4975f77bf69d5e8b7708cfa60157b064fcab13d7a62a99cc55 Loader sdll2.tmp 248ded4723e9f5da793e5e42d1ba7c2293dd704718f149b84b3b9b818a1f51db Loader sdll3.tmp 3c509ec732979d8c91009d2c9f898bea81f3fc4064c3c56576257f61f9bfaaee Loader sdll3.tmp 55640ad319208915593db8ad43724dddf6e6e17fc6b0014affa69c90f5cd1eb4 Loader sdll3.tmp c1faaff24d58af798c77d34405379df0a9e883e5bd1100a86d4c3e001414acd8 Loader sdll3.tmp f50a01ae446adfcaaddffe215abd94b5643211e83d52acf5de540abf9fb26045 Loader test1.txt 6cdc895eda4847f700d6f82fa2e3a8c72c10da1e16455985df855372142ebbd8 Part of Downloader TMI003.db d14214e95c9d1ea850e508dfe27928494f2155a7597e4ea0bad9f70690abb397 Part of Downloader TMI100.db 131c27c3dce040979044ac1d363050c5d226af76aef1454bbf87c7193f8fc747 Part of Downloader TMI100.db 1aaf59f05bb724d501cc9bcd6642ab8fd7347cf274d46c24719c9dced9b22bea Part of Downloader TMI100.db 22de84e8f29cba932cf65cf4dc1d333cb8b2e468204f97030712bee32691ac3b Part of Downloader TMI100.db 3e2bc0bd2eb84282086cc5946673b22414a16e982402f1f05ea57059d2962588 Part of Downloader TMI100.db 43d597783af656a35184021f5e20686896463a1712f9216e0217a2ca740e3935 Part of Downloader TMI100.db 50ebf107d522326c9a9db8821fe3263aa5136964faaf5dd183657bbb52725f84 Part of Downloader TMI100.db afca3bb9fb8d7a4ab4ceb9707f6d9a17352ccfb8ece83c68b01fbb419818e2fc Part of Downloader TMI100.db deba513e2dc52a2931e61f5ac6d550a7938c1f7f63f661867c09d6141ee98560 Part of Downloader TMI210.db 18683bba19695d325372d195634afd2f76b14896ba68225ba51ea5a039f2f76d Part of Downloader TMI210.db 45b2ba7c7a39817e1421f2abe2f869fa16af9651a6c863ac59683268fb391fe6 Part of Downloader TMI320.db 555360fb918b959176d669ef0ed40ec0b5ee57005fc625109891a16d02952462 Part of Downloader TMI320.db 771a47120b935e218322046e838347d722d265b91f1afdef91194a5bec86a97a Part of Downloader TMI400.db 002e1207b96361fc4d53b10621225d61700003241fa38caacb411384b3d51135 Part of Downloader TMI400.db 0120a6396952aec3f05ec0b0efe25e2a1b73545d55d74a3ac0bcd359d29f52bb Part of Downloader TMI400.db 23b37d2ebe683cec3b145b6f2234ee728b99228cf3774399fcfad9502daab9a9 Part of Downloader TMI400.db 7b297f18ece81e87608e158288cc9c06cb9f4a8f1b2d2256aecf7bba8d7be2ab Part of Downloader TMI400.db 8f08ead23767e1e4389927c40af167122b477ad17a98d388c863342dc9259c5e Part of Downloader TMI400.db 9789d80077998010c47a6a02ef1241eab11b69d667de8751b1e93fed6df913eb Part of Downloader TMI400.db a18b5a78143f004f33aafad998b518ad9ee4dbdec44817a6e9b570e727d3e22c Part of Downloader TMI400.db a8bee6c4a5860b0ae08a984d2a6d62c13d3e91d9514262998924d2e0cef88f7c RAR File 具体的内容.rar 151b2dc70d141c12a33d8e45a80659fc53a71734e27233326bff150ac87744ea SpyGlace v3.1.15 Encoded_File.tmp e5f2c7068ade7b87d24c3b94bc749c351d53609f5fcaa48dce06234beaa2444f SpyGlace v3.1.15 sdll.tmp 9394627e9c44cf2226ddf50012e5cf47ccf7d3bd8afa2395c635a93637e23502 SpyGlace v3.1.15 sdll.tmp add013bf7ffc8a89789a7fd0ae0ff799c620af9b2755b214880b6a56768fd48c SpyGlace v3.1.15 sdll.tmp c86f319f64d25f23ac29d9b53c9764f06a150634ee8e2d836424d460e5a99b52 SpyGlace v3.1.17 test2.txt 669002654c264191d4660fbf757860d930175649735f81370b9f1af3658a304c SpyGlace v3.1.18 test2.txt 3f67b777660241a1afc39f2ec388cac933a9eb31b3a34bddd12e39e663f1b566 SpyGlace v3.1.18 test2.txt 7c3d0bebd263d3529132f2299de55a7801bf3ff40c833b13838be7a98ea3475e SpyGlace v3.1.18 test2.txt 86c49174a032ebbba6aeb1541e2aa84da0933b2eac3976f8705451c13bc7f325 SpyGlace v3.1.18 test2.txt b3f0d48506ff868ba145c9dcad7622bc37b723155648053ce2e2e73d8ea30e93 SpyGlace v3.1.18 test2.txt c9295c923da64738b93ff1827a39a5cb8f6c71eab060de416c8175a4a67da524

Appendix D: Spear-Phishing Email Senders

asako.t1011@protonmail.com ayuko0328@protonmail.com

Appendix E: Attacker Management Repository

https[:]//github[.]com/mei1990789/class125 https[:]//github[.]com/sapphire679/tblsesarol/ https[:]//github[.]com/sapphire689/dnaluakxit https[:]//github[.]com/wanib11399/zjeqopmfit https[:]//github[.]com/cafes39636/ngwtaepesf https[:]//github[.]com/rapefo2905/rncprjmauw https[:]//github[.]com/hexif45133/yedkatinrc https[:]//github[.]com/jewexo9791/archibkyof https[:]//github[.]com/lowege1212/izrtysherg https[:]//github[.]com/gixop88415/glfhvhtzih https[:]//github[.]com/kapap40675/fpqtzyofdl https[:]//github[.]com/cefobe3574/kojyyvtkqo https[:]//github[.]com/vogenoc114/qlofnsayvl https[:]//github[.]com/bohihef411/tuikfwoveb https[:]//github[.]com/waxiyes819/dymcdbqqen https[:]//github[.]com/fehijow850/uywcrcvlnb https[:]//github[.]com/yefixi3890/krbgqbmlho https[:]//github[.]com/williams250666/bluenote554 https[:]//gitlab[.]com/sapphire689/dnaluakxit https[:]//gitlab[.]com/cafes39636/ngwtaepesf https[:]//gitlab[.]com/rapefo2905/yedkatinrc https[:]//gitlab[.]com/lowege1212/eboralfotj https[:]//gitlab[.]com/kapap40675/fpqtzyofdl https[:]//gitlab[.]com/vogenoc114/qlofnsayvl https[:]//gitlab[.]com/waxiyes819/dymcdbqqen https[:]//gitlab[.]com/yefixi3890/krbgqbmlho https[:]//codeberg[.]org/ochi_ma992/3tv9239irfn83 https[:]//codeberg[.]org/meca922199/ertlokefgpokjper2359 https[:]//codeberg[.]org/Hamilton385673/eff88e889w33456

Appendix F: Email Addresses Used for Commits

sapphire679@proton.me sapphire689@proton.me meimei91@protonmail.com rapefo2905@outlook.com jewexo9791@outlook.com legDevMachine@protonmail.com

Appendix G: Victimized Devices Identified from the GitHub Repository (Volume Serial Number and Computer Name)

1510781397@DESKTOP-CJU6TU7 1785033524@2024NOTEBOOK 2264373920@DESKTOP-S9E6ADG 2419945818@BD1 2428126365@SDI-WIN 242922728@DESKTOP-5K5ICQ5 2590771213@DESKTOP-LAVUNRP 317267226@DESKTOP-V1R49JC 3290476432@DESKTOP-J734R21 3362573326@DESKTOP-43R2GH0 3386414762@DESKTOP-MKV3QN0 3629482019@DESKTOP-8UM79S5 3704188960@DESKTOP-D1Q1I0J 3836479251@ADMIN-PC 409023259@JAY-PC 4127454498@DANY-LAPTOP 4166053503@LAPTOP-JHA4UD2S 582552893@LV 1409377236@DESKTOP-6OND78S 2283291050@DESKTOP-9CPEB4D 2590772946@DESKTOP-GL14J4L 3159231749@DESKTOP-SS0PND9 4166214414@DESKTOP-B9JE10V 840033591@DESKTOP-DBNHUR7