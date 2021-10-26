増渕 維摩(Yuma Masubuchi)

Malware WinDealer used by LuoYu Attack Group

During JSAC2021 on 28 January 2021, there was a presentation about an attack group LuoYu, which targets Korean and Japanese organisations since 2014 [1][2]. Recently, JPCERT/CC came across malware WinDealer used by this group. This article introduces some findings of our analysis.

Malware WinDealer overview

WinDealer steals information of an infected PC and sends it to a C2 server as described in Figure 1.

Figure 1： Malware WinDealer behaviour overview


Once launched, the malware reads configuration from a file under C:\ProgramData and loads a DLL module on its memory. It steals information about the victim PC, network configuration and SNS applications etc. and saves them in a file with an “.a” extension under %TEMP%, which is then sent to a C2 server.
The following points will be described in the next sections.

  • Read configuration
  • Communicate with C2 servers
  • Process and send stolen data
  • Functions of modules loaded on memory

Read configuration

The malware stores its configuration in several folders under C:\ProgramData and reads it when executed. The contents are encoded based on XOR with its key value “b6a7%7486”. Please refer to Appendix A for the configuration file path and its contents. Figure 2 shows a function to decode configuration.

Figure 2：Function to decode a file storing configuration


Communicate with C2 servers

If the following configuration files exist in the designated folder, WinDealer loads the C2 server information from them and starts communicating.

  • C:\ProgramData\ad5f82e8
  • C:\ProgramData\1c76cbfe
  • C:\ProgramData\9c3b6294

If no such file exists, WinDealer communicates to a random IP address in one of the following ranges (port 6999/UDP or 55556/TCP). It switches to an IP address in the other range at a certain interval.

  • 113.62.0.0 - 113.63.255.255
  • 111.120.0.0 - 111.123.255.255

Figure 3 shows the malware’s communication flow with its C2 server. First, it encrypts an AES key with RSA algorithm and sends to a C2 server. Information stolen from a victim PC is encrypted with this AES key and sent to a C2 server at a certain interval. After that, C2 server sends a command to the victim PC. The malware executes it and sends the result to the C2 server after encryption. Besides the data exchange, the malware also communicates with domains such as www[.]microsoftcom (non-existent at the moment) and icanhazip[.]com.

Figure 3: Communication flow with a C2 server


Figure 4 describes the communication contents when delivering an AES key. AES key and its CRC32 checksum value are encrypted with RSA1024bit public key. The public key is hardcoded in the sample, which is also used for other samples as well.

Figure 4： Example of contents sent with AES key


From the second round of communication and onwards, data is encrypted in AES128bit ECB mode based on the AES key which was dynamically generated during the initial communication. Please refer to Appendix B for the details of data format.

Process and send stolen data

WinDealer processes a series of stolen data as “.a” file in a folder under %TEMP%, encrypts it with AES and send it to a C2 server. The flow of event is illustrated in Figure 5. The modules steal and process the data, while WinDealer itself monitors the files under %TEMP%, encrypts the file and sends it to a C2 server.

Figure 5：Flow of events by WinDealer and modules


A part of the code for generating “.a” file by a module is as follows (Figure 6):

Figure 6： DLL module’s code to generate “.a” file


The stolen data is first stored in a file with an “.t” extension, which is then renamed to “.a”. The series of data is stored in different directories based on the data category, and they are taken out when “.a” file is created. Please refer to Appendix E for the details of each directory.
Before writing and reading the files, the data is encoded/decoded by XOR-based function with its key value “YYYY” as in Figure 7.

Figure 7：A function for XOR-based encoding when accessing “.a” file


Functions of modules loaded on memory

Once launched, WinDealer loads a DLL module in a PE format (encoded in the sample) on the memory and executes it (Figure 8).

Figure 8： Encoded module data


The malware obtains its file path, searches for a byte string “0xFF3456FF00” and extracts data from its offset 0xE. Using its offset 0x4 value and a XOR-based decode routine (Figure 9), a DLL module is loaded on the memory and then executed.

Figure 9： Decoding module


The loaded DLL module is named as “MozillaDll.dll”. There are 3 Export functions as follows:

  • AutoGetSystemInfo: Steal data
  • GetConfigInfo: Set configuration
  • partInitOpt: Set commands

The loaded DLL module monitors the below items, saves related items in a separate file and obtains them to send out to a C2 server.

  • Files stored in a USB memory
  • Files under Documents, desktop and recycle bin
  • Files under folders related to SNS applications

Please see Appendix D for the details of commands that C2 server sends and its contents.

In closing

Besides WinDealer, it has been confirmed that LuoYu uses other kinds of malware that operate in various platforms. We will report if we observe a new type of malware.
For your reference, SHA256 hash values of similar samples are listed in Appendix F.


- Yuma Masubuchi
(Translated by Yukako Uchida)

Reference

[1] “LuoYu” The eavesdropper sneaking in multiple platforms
https://jsac.jpcert.or.jp/archive/2021/pdf/JSAC2021_301_shui-leon_en.pdf

[2] Japan Security Analyst Conference 2021 -3rd Track-
https://blogs.jpcert.or.jp/en/2021/02/jsac2021report1.html

Appendix A WinDealer configuration

Table A：List of configuration

File path

String in malware

Contents

C:\ProgramData\923b5fd7

remark

-

C:\ProgramData\ad5f82e8

remotedomain

Domain name

C:\ProgramData\8fe4c114

password

-

C:\ProgramData\1c76cbfe

remoteip

C2 server IP

C:\ProgramData\9c3b6294

reverseip

C2 server IP (reconfigured)

C:\ProgramData\789406d0

-

Result of connection to a dummy host

C:\ProgramData\c25549fe

otherinfo

-

C:\ProgramData\f46d373b

-

Created when launched

C:\ProgramData\windows.inf

-

-

C:\ProgramData\Destro

-

Name information to register in run key

Appendix B WinDealer Contents of data exchanged

Table B-1： Format of data sent for first communication

Offset

Length (byte)

Contents

0x00

4

0x91DA8106

0x04

4

0x439FC7CE

0x08

4

Victim PC identifier

0x0C

1

Generated based on the contents of a configuration file "789406d0"

0x0D

3

0x001400

0x10

128

AES key + RSA-encrypted data of AES key’s CRC32 value
Table B-2：Format of data sent for second communication onwards

Offset

Length (byte)

Contents

0x00

4

0x91DA8106

0x04

4

0x439FC7CE

0x08

4

Victim PC identifier

0x0C

1

Generated based on the contents of a configuration file "789406d0"

0x0D

1

Type

0x0E

2

0x1400

0x10

1

Length

0x11

1

0x6

0x12

1

remark length

0x13

 

remark

-

1

0x3

-

1

password length

-

-

password

-

1

0x5

-

1

otherinfo length

-

-

otherinfo

-

-

System information
Table B-3：Format of data received

Offset

Length (byte)

Contents

0x00

4

0x91DA8106

0x04

4

0x439FC7CE

0x0D

1

Commands

0x10

2

command data length

0x12

2

Unused

0x14

2

Unused

0x16

2

Unused

0x18

Command data length

Command data

Appendix C WinDealer List of commands

Table C：List of commands

Value

Parameter string*

Contents

0x06

content-length: 2

uninstall

0x09

content-length, filename, time

Delete files under %TEMP%

0xC

filename, flg

CreateProcess

0x1F

speed

Configure Sleep time

0x2D

filepath

Obtain contents of selected file

0x50

filename, md5

Delete selected file

0x51

filepos,filename, filelen, block, md5

Write on selected file

0x5A

datastate

Write on "C:\ProgramData\windows.inf"

0x5B

-

Perpetuation settings for registries

0x5C

list

Perpetuation after process check

0x5D

yes

Set a value to SType of {HKCU}\\Softwaware\Microsoft

0x5E

otherinfo

Write on "c25549fe"

0x60

headsign, 1, 2

Write on "789406d0"

0x61

reverseip

Write on "9c3b6294"

0x63

-

Obtain configuration

0x64

-

Read time

0x66

remoteip, remark, password

Write on configuration files

0x67

sessionid:

-

0x8F

Hkey, subkey, valuename, classesroot, currentuser, localmachine, users, currentconfig

Execute RegQueryValue

0xAA

pname

Screen capture

0xAB

-

Configuration on screen capture

0xAD

-

Configuration on screen capture

*Parameter string: These strings are parsed from the received command and used as a command parameter

Appendix D List of commands of loaded modules

Table D：List of commands

Value

Parameter string*

Contents

0x02

-

Related to screen capture

0x03

bootdir, filetype

Related to folder/files

0x05

filename, monitortype, begpos, block

Send files

0x07

-

Obtain drive information

0x0A

-

Configure for lnk files

0x0D

-

Execute commands 0xC0, 0xC5, 0xC3, 0xC1, 0xC2, 0xC4, 0xC6

0x12

freq, storetm, quality, type

Configure parameter

0x1E

srhdir, srhcont, srhnum, sessid

-

0x28

filename

Obtain file information

0x29

filefilter, settype, usbfilter, checkdirfilter

Configure parameter for monitoring

0x2A

monitortype, monitorvalue

Obtain files of monitoring results

0x2B

-

-

0x30

-

Write contents such as "c:\windows", "c:\program files" on "~BF24"

0x32

freq, storetm

Configure parameter

0x3E

file

Create jpeg file under %TEMP%

0x65

filename, fileoffset

Obtain contents from selected files and offsets

0x69

filename, delete, yes

Delete selected files

0x7A

cmdtype, command: ,reset, downfile, getmypath, dealmd5

Execute cmd.exe

0x7B

session, command, reset, downfile, exit, getmypath

Execute remote shell

0xC0

-

Write list of processes on "28e4-20a6acec"

0xC1

-

Write list of applications on "28e4-20a6acec"

0xC2

-

Write keyboard information on "28e4-20a6acec"

0xC3

-

Write SNS-related registry contents on "28e4-20a6acec"

0xC4

-

Write configuration of Skype, QQ, WeChat and wangwang on "28e4-20a6acec"

0xC5

-

Write MAC address etc. on "28e4-20a6acec"

0xC6

-

Write network configuration on "28e4-20a6acec"

*Parameter string: These strings are parsed from the received command and used as a command parameter

Appendix E List of generated directories

Table E： List of directory

ID

Path

String in malware

(none)

%TEMP%\\~FEFEFE

-

0x01

%TEMP%\\070a-cf37dcf5

 -

0x02

%TEMP%\\d0c8-b9baa92f

audio

0x03

%TEMP%\\~B5D9

keylog

0x04

%TEMP%\\632c-0ef22957

-

0x05

%TEMP%\\8e98-fb8010fb

filelist

0x06

%TEMP%\\7a4a-90e18681

-

0x07

%TEMP%\\d4a5-30d3fff6

-

0x08

%TEMP%\\d4dc-3165f4cf

-

0x09

%TEMP%\\~CE14

monitortype

0x0A

%TEMP%\\~CE2E

-

0x0B

%TEMP%\\~B5BE

skypeaudio

0x0C

%TEMP%\\~B61A

skypeshoot

0x0E

%TEMP%\\5a7e-42ccdb67

-

0x0F

%TEMP%\\~BF24

browser

0x10

%TEMP%\\65ce-731bffbb

md5filter

0x11

%TEMP%\\~BF34

browsercookie

0x12

%TEMP%\\28e4-20a6acec

systeminfo

0x61

%TEMP%\\~FFFE

otherfile

0x62

%TEMP%\\FFFF

otherdata

0x63

%TEMP%\\63ae-a20cf808

-

Appendix F SHA256 hash values of similar samples

  • EXE
    • 1e9fc7f32bd5522dd0222932eb9f1d8bd0a2e132c7b46cfcc622ad97831e6128
    • b9f526eea625eec1ddab25a0fc9bd847f37c9189750499c446471b7a52204d5a
  • DLL
    • 0c365d9730a10f1a3680d24214682f79f88aa2a2a602d3d80ef4c1712210ab07
    • 2eef273af0c768b514db6159d7772054d27a6fa8bc3d862df74de75741dbfb9c

Author

増渕 維摩(Yuma Masubuchi)

増渕 維摩(Yuma Masubuchi)

Yuma has been engaged in malware analysis and coordination of cyber security incidents in JPCERT/CC Incident Response Group since November 2020.

