Malware WinDealer used by LuoYu Attack Group

During JSAC2021 on 28 January 2021, there was a presentation about an attack group LuoYu, which targets Korean and Japanese organisations since 2014 [1][2]. Recently, JPCERT/CC came across malware WinDealer used by this group. This article introduces some findings of our analysis.

Malware WinDealer overview

WinDealer steals information of an infected PC and sends it to a C2 server as described in Figure 1.

Figure 1： Malware WinDealer behaviour overview



Once launched, the malware reads configuration from a file under C:\ProgramData and loads a DLL module on its memory. It steals information about the victim PC, network configuration and SNS applications etc. and saves them in a file with an “.a” extension under %TEMP%, which is then sent to a C2 server.

The following points will be described in the next sections.

Read configuration

Communicate with C2 servers

Process and send stolen data

Functions of modules loaded on memory

Read configuration

The malware stores its configuration in several folders under C:\ProgramData and reads it when executed. The contents are encoded based on XOR with its key value “b6a7%7486”. Please refer to Appendix A for the configuration file path and its contents. Figure 2 shows a function to decode configuration.

Figure 2：Function to decode a file storing configuration



Communicate with C2 servers

If the following configuration files exist in the designated folder, WinDealer loads the C2 server information from them and starts communicating.

C:\ProgramData\ad5f82e8

C:\ProgramData\1c76cbfe

C:\ProgramData\9c3b6294

If no such file exists, WinDealer communicates to a random IP address in one of the following ranges (port 6999/UDP or 55556/TCP). It switches to an IP address in the other range at a certain interval.

113.62.0.0 - 113.63.255.255

111.120.0.0 - 111.123.255.255

Figure 3 shows the malware’s communication flow with its C2 server. First, it encrypts an AES key with RSA algorithm and sends to a C2 server. Information stolen from a victim PC is encrypted with this AES key and sent to a C2 server at a certain interval. After that, C2 server sends a command to the victim PC. The malware executes it and sends the result to the C2 server after encryption. Besides the data exchange, the malware also communicates with domains such as www[.]microsoftcom (non-existent at the moment) and icanhazip[.]com.

Figure 3: Communication flow with a C2 server



Figure 4 describes the communication contents when delivering an AES key. AES key and its CRC32 checksum value are encrypted with RSA1024bit public key. The public key is hardcoded in the sample, which is also used for other samples as well.

Figure 4： Example of contents sent with AES key



From the second round of communication and onwards, data is encrypted in AES128bit ECB mode based on the AES key which was dynamically generated during the initial communication. Please refer to Appendix B for the details of data format.

Process and send stolen data

WinDealer processes a series of stolen data as “.a” file in a folder under %TEMP%, encrypts it with AES and send it to a C2 server. The flow of event is illustrated in Figure 5. The modules steal and process the data, while WinDealer itself monitors the files under %TEMP%, encrypts the file and sends it to a C2 server.

Figure 5：Flow of events by WinDealer and modules



A part of the code for generating “.a” file by a module is as follows (Figure 6):

Figure 6： DLL module’s code to generate “.a” file



The stolen data is first stored in a file with an “.t” extension, which is then renamed to “.a”. The series of data is stored in different directories based on the data category, and they are taken out when “.a” file is created. Please refer to Appendix E for the details of each directory.

Before writing and reading the files, the data is encoded/decoded by XOR-based function with its key value “YYYY” as in Figure 7.

Figure 7：A function for XOR-based encoding when accessing “.a” file



Functions of modules loaded on memory

Once launched, WinDealer loads a DLL module in a PE format (encoded in the sample) on the memory and executes it (Figure 8).

Figure 8： Encoded module data



The malware obtains its file path, searches for a byte string “0xFF3456FF00” and extracts data from its offset 0xE. Using its offset 0x4 value and a XOR-based decode routine (Figure 9), a DLL module is loaded on the memory and then executed.

Figure 9： Decoding module



The loaded DLL module is named as “MozillaDll.dll”. There are 3 Export functions as follows:

AutoGetSystemInfo: Steal data

GetConfigInfo: Set configuration

partInitOpt: Set commands

The loaded DLL module monitors the below items, saves related items in a separate file and obtains them to send out to a C2 server.

Files stored in a USB memory

Files under Documents, desktop and recycle bin

Files under folders related to SNS applications

Please see Appendix D for the details of commands that C2 server sends and its contents.

In closing

Besides WinDealer, it has been confirmed that LuoYu uses other kinds of malware that operate in various platforms. We will report if we observe a new type of malware.

For your reference, SHA256 hash values of similar samples are listed in Appendix F.



- Yuma Masubuchi

(Translated by Yukako Uchida)

Appendix A WinDealer configuration

Table A：List of configuration File path String in malware Contents C:\ProgramData\923b5fd7 remark - C:\ProgramData\ad5f82e8 remotedomain Domain name C:\ProgramData\8fe4c114 password - C:\ProgramData\1c76cbfe remoteip C2 server IP C:\ProgramData\9c3b6294 reverseip C2 server IP (reconfigured) C:\ProgramData\789406d0 - Result of connection to a dummy host C:\ProgramData\c25549fe otherinfo - C:\ProgramData\f46d373b - Created when launched C:\ProgramData\windows.inf - - C:\ProgramData\Destro - Name information to register in run key

Appendix B WinDealer Contents of data exchanged

Table B-1： Format of data sent for first communication Offset Length (byte) Contents 0x00 4 0x91DA8106 0x04 4 0x439FC7CE 0x08 4 Victim PC identifier 0x0C 1 Generated based on the contents of a configuration file "789406d0" 0x0D 3 0x001400 0x10 128 AES key + RSA-encrypted data of AES key’s CRC32 value

Table B-2：Format of data sent for second communication onwards Offset Length (byte) Contents 0x00 4 0x91DA8106 0x04 4 0x439FC7CE 0x08 4 Victim PC identifier 0x0C 1 Generated based on the contents of a configuration file "789406d0" 0x0D 1 Type 0x0E 2 0x1400 0x10 1 Length 0x11 1 0x6 0x12 1 remark length 0x13 remark - 1 0x3 - 1 password length - - password - 1 0x5 - 1 otherinfo length - - otherinfo - - System information

Table B-3：Format of data received Offset Length (byte) Contents 0x00 4 0x91DA8106 0x04 4 0x439FC7CE 0x0D 1 Commands 0x10 2 command data length 0x12 2 Unused 0x14 2 Unused 0x16 2 Unused 0x18 Command data length Command data

Appendix C WinDealer List of commands

Table C：List of commands Value Parameter string* Contents 0x06 content-length: 2 uninstall 0x09 content-length, filename, time Delete files under %TEMP% 0xC filename, flg CreateProcess 0x1F speed Configure Sleep time 0x2D filepath Obtain contents of selected file 0x50 filename, md5 Delete selected file 0x51 filepos,filename, filelen, block, md5 Write on selected file 0x5A datastate Write on "C:\ProgramData\windows.inf" 0x5B - Perpetuation settings for registries 0x5C list Perpetuation after process check 0x5D yes Set a value to SType of {HKCU}\\Softwaware\Microsoft 0x5E otherinfo Write on "c25549fe" 0x60 headsign, 1, 2 Write on "789406d0" 0x61 reverseip Write on "9c3b6294" 0x63 - Obtain configuration 0x64 - Read time 0x66 remoteip, remark, password Write on configuration files 0x67 sessionid: - 0x8F Hkey, subkey, valuename, classesroot, currentuser, localmachine, users, currentconfig Execute RegQueryValue 0xAA pname Screen capture 0xAB - Configuration on screen capture 0xAD - Configuration on screen capture

*Parameter string: These strings are parsed from the received command and used as a command parameter

Appendix D List of commands of loaded modules

Table D：List of commands Value Parameter string* Contents 0x02 - Related to screen capture 0x03 bootdir, filetype Related to folder/files 0x05 filename, monitortype, begpos, block Send files 0x07 - Obtain drive information 0x0A - Configure for lnk files 0x0D - Execute commands 0xC0, 0xC5, 0xC3, 0xC1, 0xC2, 0xC4, 0xC6 0x12 freq, storetm, quality, type Configure parameter 0x1E srhdir, srhcont, srhnum, sessid - 0x28 filename Obtain file information 0x29 filefilter, settype, usbfilter, checkdirfilter Configure parameter for monitoring 0x2A monitortype, monitorvalue Obtain files of monitoring results 0x2B - - 0x30 - Write contents such as "c:\windows", "c:\program files" on "~BF24" 0x32 freq, storetm Configure parameter 0x3E file Create jpeg file under %TEMP% 0x65 filename, fileoffset Obtain contents from selected files and offsets 0x69 filename, delete, yes Delete selected files 0x7A cmdtype, command: ,reset, downfile, getmypath, dealmd5 Execute cmd.exe 0x7B session, command, reset, downfile, exit, getmypath Execute remote shell 0xC0 - Write list of processes on "28e4-20a6acec" 0xC1 - Write list of applications on "28e4-20a6acec" 0xC2 - Write keyboard information on "28e4-20a6acec" 0xC3 - Write SNS-related registry contents on "28e4-20a6acec" 0xC4 - Write configuration of Skype, QQ, WeChat and wangwang on "28e4-20a6acec" 0xC5 - Write MAC address etc. on "28e4-20a6acec" 0xC6 - Write network configuration on "28e4-20a6acec"

*Parameter string: These strings are parsed from the received command and used as a command parameter

Appendix E List of generated directories

Table E： List of directory ID Path String in malware (none) %TEMP%\\~FEFEFE - 0x01 %TEMP%\\070a-cf37dcf5 - 0x02 %TEMP%\\d0c8-b9baa92f audio 0x03 %TEMP%\\~B5D9 keylog 0x04 %TEMP%\\632c-0ef22957 - 0x05 %TEMP%\\8e98-fb8010fb filelist 0x06 %TEMP%\\7a4a-90e18681 - 0x07 %TEMP%\\d4a5-30d3fff6 - 0x08 %TEMP%\\d4dc-3165f4cf - 0x09 %TEMP%\\~CE14 monitortype 0x0A %TEMP%\\~CE2E - 0x0B %TEMP%\\~B5BE skypeaudio 0x0C %TEMP%\\~B61A skypeshoot 0x0E %TEMP%\\5a7e-42ccdb67 - 0x0F %TEMP%\\~BF24 browser 0x10 %TEMP%\\65ce-731bffbb md5filter 0x11 %TEMP%\\~BF34 browsercookie 0x12 %TEMP%\\28e4-20a6acec systeminfo 0x61 %TEMP%\\~FFFE otherfile 0x62 %TEMP%\\FFFF otherdata 0x63 %TEMP%\\63ae-a20cf808 -

Appendix F SHA256 hash values of similar samples

EXE

1e9fc7f32bd5522dd0222932eb9f1d8bd0a2e132c7b46cfcc622ad97831e6128 b9f526eea625eec1ddab25a0fc9bd847f37c9189750499c446471b7a52204d5a

